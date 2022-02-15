Three people arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Mark A. Boldry, 60, of the 700 block of North C.R. 900W, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
• Jared M. Smith, 32, of the 00 block of 2nd Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Trina M. Smith, 34, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested in the 600 block of North Williams Street on a charge of felony domestic battery.
