ANGOLA — Free flu shot clinics will start Friday through Northern Lakes Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation at different locations throughout Angola and Fremont.
Two clinics at the nursing home will be drive-through style.
Attendees for the drive-through style will drive up to the shot clinic location, show their Medicare card and will receive the shot while in their car with full COVID-19 precautions in effect.
Other clinics will also have COVID-19 precautions in effect for all attendees.
Nurse Liaison Bridget McShane said the clinics are mostly aimed at the senior community, but those without Medicare will be able to receive the flu shot from one of the clinic sites for $20.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have urged people to get flu vaccinations this year.
Clinic sites are as follows:
• Flu shot clinic — Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Terrace Ridge Apartments, 300 N. Terrace Ridge Blvd., Angola
• Flu shot clinic — Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brockville Commons, 200 Spring St., Fremont
• Drive-through flu shots — Sept. 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Northern Lakes, 516 Williams St., Angola
• Flu shot clinic — Sept. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., Angola
• Drive-through flu shots — Oct. 2, 8-11 a.m., Northern Lakes, 516 Williams St., Angola
