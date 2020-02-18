HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools district will offer a preschool program, beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
Monday night, during its regular meeting, the Hamilton Community Schools board authorized Superintendent Anthony Cassel and Hamilton Elementary School Principal Kristyn Watkins to move forward with a plan to implement the program.
In a presentation to the board, Cassel said since he joined the district in 2018, the need for a preschool program to be housed within the district has been raised frequently. The program would provide a strong foundation for preschoolers entering the elementary school, he said, and would build a foundation for academic success.
Watkins has spoken to parents in the district who are interested in having a preschool program, the board heard.
Students in the program would be age 4 by Aug. 1 or would be age 5 but not eligible for kindergarten. Children who turn 4 after Aug. 1 but before Oct. 1 would be screened for the program, Cassel said.
First preference would be given to families with children in Hamilton Community Schools and the Kingdom Kids Childcare program in Hamilton. Remaining places would be available on a first-come, first-served basis, Cassel said.
The program would offer two classes — a morning session from 8:15-11 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12:15-3 p.m. — with a maximum of 16 students per session, the board heard. The schedule would follow the corporation calendar, Cassel said.
A reconfiguration of the district’s elementary teachers would allow a current teacher who is licensed to teach preschool to move into the preschool teaching position. The district would stay within its current budget. The district has furnishings in storage that could be used without the need for additional purchases, Cassel said.
There would be an initial start-up cost of $6,000 for supplies and learning tools. The district is looking at grants to offset any additional costs that might arise, Cassel added.
Transportation would not be provided, except to and from Kingdom Kids, which the district already offers.
The district would charge participants a fee of $5 per day, which would offset costs for supplies and snacks.
The district will promote preschool registration when it begins kindergarten round-up in March. Cassel said he is confident the program will attract more than 20 participants, and believes that number will be closer to 30 children.
“If for some reason, we’re wrong ... I’ll be coming back saying, ‘Now is not the time to do this,’” Cassel said of enrollment numbers.
“We’re moving in the right direction. I feel like this would only strengthen that position.”
Also Monday night, the board approved an administrator title change for Greg Piatt, moving from high school assistant principal to a co-principal role alongside Cassel, who serves as principal as well as superintendent.
The board also approved two-year contracts for Piatt and Watkins, beginning with the 2020-21 school year, with stipends for the two totaling $4,000.
The board approved a district calendar for the 2020-21 school year that includes a first student day of Aug. 12; fall break from Oct. 19-23; Christmas break from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, 2021; spring break from March 22-26, 2021; and May 27, 2021 as the last student day. June 1-3, 2021 will be used as flex days and graduation will take place June 4, 2021. The calendar also includes pre-planned days for professional development when eLearning will be implemented.
