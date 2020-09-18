Indiana’s preliminary unemployment rate for August was 6.4%, marking a 1.4 percentage point drop from the 7.8% in July, using seasonally adjusted numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, making it the second lowest in the Midwest, with Wisconsin taking the honor at 6.2%.
In comparison the national unemployment rate in August was 8.4%. Last month’s rate for Indiana is twice what it was in August 2019, which was 3.2%, said data released Friday from Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Indiana’s labor force — people employed and those without a job but actively seeking work — in August was approximately 3.36 million people, which is up from 3.32 million in July. Switching over to the unemployed, the number dropped 17.9% from July to August, going from 261,101 to 214,408 people.
“I was concerned last month that we were going to see the employment rebound slow, but Indiana’s job market as measured by the number of people working or seeking work has shown continued improvement over the summer,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University’s Community Research Institute. “We haven’t resumed to where we were a year ago with the red-hot job market, but the upward employment trend indicates a level of confidence by employers and workers alike in the future of the economy.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics data also showed a positive trend month over month for Hoosier workers in the two industries hardest hit by number of workers claiming unemployment insurance in 2020: manufacturing and leisure and hospitality, but both were down from a year ago.
Economist Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University, says the Indiana unemployment numbers aren't as low as presented. He cites recent rises in unemployment insurance and pandemic unemployment assistance claims as an indication that the true unemployment rate in Indiana would be in the range of 10%-11%.
"... (T)he economy is weakening here in the Midwest, perhaps a bit faster than I'd expected (I expected it to weaken). My best analogy is that what hit us in March-May was a freak wave in advance of a hurricane. The storm surge is now building," Hicks said in a tweet posted on Thursday.
In August, 501,100 Hoosiers were working in manufacturing compared to 496,200 in July. In leisure and hospitality, it was 293,900 people for August, up from 289,300 in July. There were 541,000 Hoosier manufacturing workers and 312,500 leisure and hospitality employees in August 2019.
“Employer confidence in northeast Indiana is evident by a continued increase in hiring across most industry sectors,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “Moreover, region employers are in large measure taking advantage of an expansion of an Employer Training Grant program that provides reimbursements for training new or existing workers in six industry sectors.”
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is scheduled to release the local labor marking statistics for August on Monday.
