ANGOLA — As far as Jennifer Fahlsing is concerned, she didn’t really want to have to learn about the various court proceedings she plans to follow as Matthew R. Hoover is adjudicated for the alleged murder of her stepmother, Wilma Ball, 82.
Now she gets to learn what a pretrial conference is. What a status hearing is. All of the various terms that will lead to the trial of Hoover, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 29 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Just like the brutal killing of the woman she has known as her mother the past 37 years, it doesn’t make sense.
“I don’t understand any of this,” Fahlsing said after Hoover’s initial hearing in court Thursday morning.
Wilma Ball was a loving and caring woman, Fahlsing said. She was a revered home economics school teacher in Kokomo, adored by her grandchildren and was very active. She had numerous friends at the lake and enjoyed golfing, riding her bicycle and other pursuits, like pickle ball.
“She had goals. She went biking with a purpose,” said Michael Fahlsing, Mrs. Ball’s step-son-in-law, who admitted he couldn’t keep up with her when they rode their bikes together at Pokagon State Park.
Mrs. Ball was a special person to many.
“To our kids, she’s their grandmother. She’s my mom. I just don’t understand any of this,” Jennifer Fahlsing said. “From a neighbor, I just don’t know.”
Hoover, 29, had lived a couple years across Lane 200E from Mrs. Ball. Hoover lived with his brother until the day of the murder, when he abruptly left town and headed to Anderson, where he had a boyfriend and his father lived, court records said.
Not many family members have been visiting the lake home lately, Fahlsing said, other than to make sure the place remains tidy, which is the way Mrs. Ball kept her home.
Fahlsing said she and other family members have been keeping in touch with officers from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigative agency in the case.
While it doesn’t bring Mrs. Ball back, the family is pleased with how officers have conducted their work and kept family as much as they could along the way.
“We’re pleased with the sheriff,” Fahlsing said.
And they’re happy to see that Hoover is no longer out in the public.
“This person is not on the street. He’s not going to hurt anyone else,” Fahlsing said.
Hoover is facing between 45-65 years in prison if he’s found guilty. The Sheriff’s Office left the door open to additional charges being filed, perhaps for a sex crime, based on the limited details revealed in court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.