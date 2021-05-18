ANGOLA — When the Angola Garden Club is out planting on the historic Steuben County Soldier’s Monument on a Monday morning, it’s a sign that spring has sprung.
Several members of the club spent Monday morning planting marigolds, dusty miller, purple fountain grass and sunpatiens to beautify the flower beds.
“Our members are all volunteers,” said club member Dee Hammond. “We will plant and maintain these beds all summer long.”
Traditionally, the beds are planted in the middle of May and will stay through mid-October. They were pulled early in 2020 because of rehabilitation work on the soldiers and the kill off of the grass done by the Angola Parks and Recreation department last year to rid the lawn of invasive grasses that had begun to take over.
Plants for this year’s decor were donated by Meijer and Lawnscape, with the marigolds, dusty miller and purple fountain grass coming from Meijer and the sunpatiens from Lawnscape.
The club also used funds from Meijer to purchase soil and fertilizer.
Mayor Richard Hickman and Councilman Dave Martin came out to congratulate the club in person and to thank them for continuing to make downtown Angola beautiful.
“Every year they somehow come up and make it a little bit better,” said Hickman. “People from all over the state talk about this.”
Hickman also said he knows it is a labor of love for the volunteer corps of gardeners that they take great pride in doing.
Hammond said members will be out a few times a week all summer to water and maintain the plantings. Each member signs up on a calendar to take turns, making sure everything stays beautiful all summer long.
Those with an affinity for gardening are invited to join the garden club as well and can call President Kay Walker, 475-5181 or Hammond, 665-5222 for more information on joining.
