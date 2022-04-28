ANGOLA — A record number donated during the annual Trine Day fundraiser, supporting scholarships, academic and athletic needs, and student organizations at Trine University.
Held April 22, Trine Day saw 689 make donations during the 24-hour period, an increase of more than 100 from last year. Contributions exceeded $132,000 and came from alumni, staff, faculty, parents, students and friends.
"We are grateful for our Thunder community stepping up to support Trine University's amazing schools and colleges, athletics, organizations, scholarships and so much more," said Megan Williams, director of annual giving. "It's especially exciting that more people continue to step up and invest in the future success of Trine University students. Each gift puts a student closer to achieving their career and life goals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.