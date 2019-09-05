ANGOLA — A petition is posted in the lobby at city hall from Wastewater Superintendent Craig Williams, waiting for signatures in effort to encourage the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to adopt the 2012 Environmental Protection Agency Water Quality Criteria.
Williams presented the petition Monday to the Angola Common Council.
In March, he presented efforts for people to put pressure on Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to put pressure on IDEM to develop new water quality criteria consistent with the EPA’s 2012 guidelines.
“These changes would provide protection to CSO (combined sewer overflow) communities who have developed plans, completed CSO projects and received IDEM’s approval that those communities have met requirements in Indiana’s CSO policy which is approved by Region 5 EPA,” he said.
He’s spoken with staff members at the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s offices as well as the IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott.
Williams also said it’s on the radar of Accelerating Indiana Municipalities, AIM, for its 2020 legislative push.
Williams said the next step is petitioning the environmental rules board.
That board, he said, has authority over Pigott.
“Mayor (Dick) Hickman, Mayor David Wood of Mishawaka and a number of other mayors in Indiana are preparing a petition to present to the Environmental Rules Board in November,” he said. “To present this cause and ask the rules board to direct Commissioner Pigott and his staff to develop criteria that are consistent with the intents and purposes with what the EPA has already suggested states approve.”
“This is something that is important to everyone,” said Mayor Richard Hickman. “This isn’t just about Mishawaka, but about the future of this community too.”
Williams said the city began developing its plan to comply with state requirements for CSOs in 2000 and 2001.
It was approved by IDEM and projects were completed.
“Projects far exceeded the minimum threshold,” he said. “We spent two years demonstrating those projects met the minimum threshold, in fact far exceeding the threshold.”
He said instead, what Angola got was instead of regulatory certainty that Angola would comply, the city permit that says CSO discharges are prohibited and IDEM will use enforcement discretion.
“That’s a far cry from acknowledgement that we have met that bar of removing CSO discharges,” Williams said. “This isn’t a relaxation of the standard in any way, shape or form but simply provides a vehicle that communities can be assured once they meet the bar that IDEM has set for them, they comply moving forward.”
Ohio regulations already reflect these regulations and Wisconsin is in the process of having its regulations reflect the same.
The EPA issued its CSO control policy in 1994 that provided framework for historic expenditures in CSO communities across the country, which included those in Indiana. At that time, EPA staff said regulatory certainty was a primary goal.
For regulatory certainty, communities would develop plans to be reviewed and approved by state regulatory agencies if they showed appropriate levels of control. Once plans were completed and results verified by state agencies, communities could be assured compliance with the policy.
By the end of 2010, Angola had completed all of its projects identified in the plan at a cost of more than $12 million. It was verified that the effort completed the desired results as Angola was able to receive and treat flows from the 10-year one-hour storm, which is 1.67 inches of rain falling over the course of an hour.
In 2014, IDEM notified Williams and the city that with completion of the long-term control plan and approved monitoring audit the terms of the permit were changing.
Combined sewer overflow discharges were now prohibited and IDEM would use enforcement discretion to determine if compliance was met.
Williams said Angola isn’t alone in this fight. Indiana has around 100 CSO communities. IWEA and IDEM officials have been discussing with these communities varied regulatory vehicles by which the communities can know with certainty that further investment in CSO infrastructure won’t be required after spending a combined $4 billion on CSO mitigation.
“Regulatory certainty is critical to the future success of our utilities and the communities we serve,” Williams said in March. “We know that after communities complete their CSO Long Term Control Plans further investment in CSO infrastructure would have tremendous cost while providing little to no environmental benefit.”
Williams said the petition needs 200 signatures. The only request is that people signing be Indiana residents.
(0) comments
