ANGOLA — The have been a few appointments recently in the Angola Fire and Police departments.
Donovan McLeister joined the Angola Fire Department as a new full-time firefighter. McLeister was born and raised in Fort Wayne, where he graduated from Snider High School.
Since 2019 McLeister has served as a firefighter in the Air National Guard.
McLeister’s family history seemed to have predestined him for his career as a firefighter. Not only two of his family members, his father and his uncle, were firefighters, but also he had experienced a loss of a relative in fire.
“I was like in the sixth grade, my aunt died in a house fire,” said McLeister. “She got burnt severely in a house fire and ended up not making it.”
McLeister added that he ended up seeing everything his cousin went through, and that influenced his career choice.
“It’s just one of those things that stick with you,” he said.
McLeister said that the biggest difference between the Guard and being a full-time firefighter was that for the National Guard you only train two days a month.
“It’s a big difference doing something full-time, every single day, and getting training every single day versus being out there two days a months,” he said.
For that McLeister, who first joined Angola Fire Department as a part-time employee, is optimistic about his new full-time position.
Angola Fire Department’s second newest officer is Kody Forker from Albion. Forker is a graduate of Central Noble High School, and he has been in the fire service for five years, serving with Albion Volunteer Fire Department and most recently with Kendallville Fire Department.
In his spare time Forker enjoys spending time with family and his two daughters,.
Forker said that what he liked most about firefighting was helping people. He said that he grew up around people who got into the service too. One of his closest older friends, Brian Tigner, was a firefighter in Kendallville for about 10 years before Forker “was around.”
Forker said that he first decided to volunteer because he saw shortage of firefighters. Once he became a volunteer firefighter, he realized that that was what he wanted to do for living.
“They got me into it, and that stuck,” said Forker.
All fire departments around Albion, however, were volunteer-based, and the closest one, where there were full-time firefighter openings was in Kendallville where Forker eventually began to work full-time in 2017, he said.
He learned about this position through Albion Fire Chief, who also worked on a volunteer basis in Albion at the same time working as a full-time firefighter in Fort Wayne.
Forker said that one of the most memorable cases for him was a car crash he and other firefighters were dispatched to a few years back that took the lives of a pregnant mother and one of the two children who were in the car with her.
“Not to be too gory on this, but it was pretty rough,” said Forker.
He said that the reason that case stood out was because of the bitter-sweet feeling it bore as the fire department later ran a Christmas toy drive for the surviving boy.
Forker said he decided to come to Angola because he liked how active the local fire department was. On his first day he got to participate in nine calls, whereas in Kendallville several shifts might have passed without a run.
“In Kendallville you normally have like maybe one call a shift or one call every two shifts, but up here, I think my first day we ran nine,” said Forker
He added he also was interested in the variety of call types in Angola, including water rescue.
Forker, like McLeister, still lives in Fort Wayne.
Along with with the city Fire Department, Angola Police Department also got a new patrol officer, Nicholas Ballentine.
