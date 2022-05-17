ANGOLA — The Fort Wayne Ballet is bringing its second annual Firefly Tour 2022 to Commons Park this Saturday.
“Start your summer with Fort Wayne Ballet’s professional company of dancers, great music and the twinkling lights of the evening stars and fireflies. The tour brings a variety of amazing dance performances into the heart of your community,” states the Fort Wayne Ballet.
They will be performing at Roman Beer Stage at Commons Park beginning at 7 p.m.
The event is free to the pubic and a perfect opportunity for the entire family.
“Don’t forget your lawn chairs or blankets!” said the Angola Parks and Recreation in a news relesae.
Christina Brinker, the chief operating officer for Fort Wayne Ballet, reached out to Tabitha Griva, the events and marketing coordinator for the Angola Parks and Recreation, through an email to coordinate the performance.
“She said they launched a new summer tour in 2021 called the Firefly Tour where they bring their dancers to surrounding areas for a free performance. They wanted to add Angola to their tour. I thought this would be an excellent idea to bring to our community!” said Griva.
The Firefly Tour is sponsored by Lincoln Financial Group, 3 Rivers Bank, Sweetwater Music Instruments and Pro Audio, Lake City Bank, Arts United, The Indiana Arts Commission and The National Endowment for the Arts.
“The Fort Wayne Ballet is personally and passionately invested in our dancers, community, and the art of dance. We are the longest-running professional ballet company and academy in Indiana,” states the Fort Wayne Ballet’s website.
