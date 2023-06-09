ANGOLA — Ann Bowerman plays tennis like a grandma.
That’s because she is one, and she lives up to her nickname.
And she turned 90 on Sunday.
“We all aim to be like Grandma at her age,” said a fellow tennis player.
Known by fellow players as “Grandma,” she’s been showing up to drills on the Trine University tennis courts every Tuesday and Friday from 8-10 a.m. for nearly 10 years.
The nickname stems not from Bowerman’s age, but from Erin Kolar, her granddaughter.
Kolar is the head coach for Trine’s men’s and women’s tennis teams and also leads the weekly group. She has helped to create a community that fosters a love of tennis, which she credits her grandma for sparking the same emotion in her years prior.
“When Erin, who’s my granddaughter, was about 3, we started going to the tennis courts to sort of learn together,” Bowerman said.
As Kolar advanced her skills, grandma continued to be her No. 1 fan.
“It’s been a privilege for me to watch her (Kolar) come work here at Trine and become successful. She had several sports that she could take part in and she decided that tennis was her favorite,” Bowerman said.
Although Bowerman doesn’t come from an athletic background, she enjoys tennis as a recreational activity. Not only physically, but mentally the drills have helped to stimulate and keep her brain and muscles active. By learning new skills and perfecting old ones, grandma has still got it after all these years.
While she recognized that the list of physical activities goes on, Bowerman agrees she would choose tennis every time.
“It’s a lot more fun than walking I think because you get to play games on the court,” Bowerman said. “That’s the thing about tennis, you can play at any age and any level, you just get in your own groove then it can be competitive.”
For the Tuesday and Friday mornings group, Kolar divides the participants based on skill level. Though the drills cover a range of practices and skills, Bowerman still sees the warm-up as her favorite part. She enjoys getting the chance to individually work on making her skills better without the competition.
Kolar, who has coached many collegiate athletes, explains that her grandma, “she’s so good.”
So what’s grandma’s secret? Take it slow and stay motivated.
“How do you do this and get to be 90? You just do it one week at a time and you keep doing it every week,” Bowerman said. “Actually, you feel better the rest of the day after you’ve gotten your body going. I always tell everybody I’m building brain cells too because you keep your brain active as well.”
From just Kolar and her grandma on the courts, ever since the coach was four years old, to a group of 25 people, Kolar says it’s all about returning the favor.
“My motivation was so that she (Bowerman) could get out here and continue to play, but we’ve (also) created this really nice group,” Kolar said. “It’s social and they’re here to get a workout, you know, to kind of get their heart rate going and to have fun.”
The group consists of retirees, students, former athletes, former tennis players and more. Grandma doesn’t fit into any of those categories however. Still at 90, she’s been working for the U.S. Census Bureau in Indiana for 25 years and travels around different counties in the state.
While Bowerman is still active on the courts, she also enjoys watching her fair share of tennis as Swiss tennis player Roger Federer is her favorite.
Grandma, Kolar and the group will continue their love for tennis this summer at the Trine tennis courts.
