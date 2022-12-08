ANGOLA — Pokagon State Park has a variety of activities the rest of December.
Saturday, Dec. 10, the Nature Center will hold Woodland Window Bingo, and a naturalist will be on hand at the event to help with bird identification. Later the same day at 1 p.m. the Nature Center will give a lecture “Who’s Hibernating?” on native animals that are changing the way they live to adapt to the cold.
Sunday, Dec. 11, the guests of the park will have a chance to enjoy the outdoors while looking for items from A to Z at the Alphabet Scavenger Hunt. In addition to Alphabet Scavenger Hunt the park also offers Christmas Scavenger Hunt that can be completed anytime between Dec. 17 and Jan. 1.
Another hike is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 13, for 10 a.m. This Sense-Ational 1-mile hike will allow the visitors to test their five senses in a series of naturalist-led activities that will help to slow down and appreciate the natural world around, reads the park program.
Women are invited for Women’s Group Hike Sunday, Dec. 18, and the kids are invited for story time Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.
“Hear some fun, holiday-themed tales and see some cool props along the way,” invited the park.
Hike through Pokagon’s pine forest is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 20, and during the hike the participants will discover how to identify different evergreen species and discover how native wildlife use them to their benefit. The next day, Wednesday, Dec. 21, upcycled Snowflakes can be made from toilet paper tubes at the park.
“No matter the weather, these snowflakes will never melt,” reads the park announcement.
The Toboggan Craft session is planned for Thursday, Dec. 22, and during the event the guests can make their own Toboggan hat ornament using yarn and other supplies, and then take their made ornament home.
“This fun craft will help you remember your time at Pokagon State Park – Indiana’s winter playground!” reads the park program.
Saturday, Dec. 24, Pokagon State Park invites visitors to join the Christmas Eve Morning Walk, a self-guided stroll through the wintry landscapes of Pokagon. This 2.5-mile walk will begin and end at the Nature Center, and hot cocoa will be offered after the walk on the Nature Center lawn.
“Along the trail, look for holiday-themed stations that will fill you with the Christmas spirit,” reads the park program.
On Christmas Sunday the Nature Center will be closed, and the last park activities this year are planned for Monday, Dec. 26, when the visitors will once again get an opportunity to feed the birds at the Nature Center Woodland Window at 9:30 a.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 27., when they are invited for a 2.2-mile Hike to the Ice Age.
“Discover how glaciers shaped the landscape of Pokagon State Park by taking a guided hike along Trail 3,” the park invites.
For the safety and enjoyment children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.