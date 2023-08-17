ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners has offered an individual the position of director of Steuben County Emergency Medical Service after the county lost its previous director to military service.
Commissioners were going to tender an offer to an unnamed individual after a special meeting was held Wednesday to determine a salary for the position.
The salary approved for the position was $79,292.
"Whomever the candid selected is," Commissioner Wil Howard said, "that would be an appropriate compensation package."
Included in that was allowing the individual to work up to two overtime shifts per month, which, if the amount is approved by the Steuben County Council, would total $5,490 through the end of the year if all of the shifts were worked.
Typically the highest paid individuals in the EMS are the last to get to work overtime to avoid that expense.
Commissioners Ken Shelton said he hoped the county would not only have a new director in place, but an assistant director prior to the start of 2024.
The director position at Steuben EMS has been open for about two months.
Since former director Steve Bloom was called to military duty, the department has been run by assistant director Jayson McConnell.
Commissioners typically do not name candidates for positions in the event those offered positions decline, thus protecting their current employment.
There were two candidates for the position and commissioners spoke highly of both.
"I would just like to point out they were both really great candidates," Commissioner Andy Laughlin said.
Shelton said he would be comfortable offering the assistant director position to the other candidate, should the one selected accepts the position.
