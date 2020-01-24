ANGOLA — The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. will be able to attack a full year with its new workforce development director on board.
In talks with local governmental bodies, the SCEDC’s Isaac Lee, executive director, has been introducing Mike Landram, workforce development director, as he gives his annual review of progress from 2019.
Landram, who owns a Crooked Lake property where he said he plans to live full-time, moving from Fort Wayne, is the fourth workforce development professional to be hired by the EDCs serving the 11-county area that makes up the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
“Steuben County has some unique challenges,” he said while speaking before the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 6.
Steuben County has a relatively aged population, with 42 being the median age, due in large part to the many retirees who live in the county.
The county also tends to see more out-migration than in-migration, which doesn’t help build the workforce, he said.
“So, what do you do as a community,” Landram said.
A goal would be to do a better job of informing educators about what jobs are needed filled in the community and concentrate on tailoring education toward filling those positions with students who don’t plan to go to college or steer students to trade education that would pair well with workforce needs.
The SCEDC is going to continue to introduce local high school students to the trades and industries in the community through existing programs.
The SCEDC also made a major push this past year to develop housing so workers would have places to live.
Lee said the SCEDC is going to continue with its business retention and expansion efforts, which typically produces the bulk of new jobs, and attraction of new businesses to the county.
This past year the SCEDC helped retain some 2,200 jobs through a variety of efforts and about 200 new jobs were created.
When it came to expansions and new business construction, there were 15 projects that represented some $57 million in investments.
Lee said there were currently 65 active tax abatements in the community. When it comes to new tax abatements, the word is out that it won’t even be considered if companies are paying less than $15 an hour.
While wages are increasing as a county, they are still lower than many areas in Indiana. Average annual wages in Steuben County in 2019 were just less than $38,000. Total wages in the community were more than $160 million.
The SCEDC is predominantly funded by government contributions, though Lee is pushing for more private investment in the group. The goal for 2019 is a private-sector contribution of $75,000.
