ANGOLA — The annual Tri-Kappa Steuben County Art Show display started at the Carnegie Public Library yesterday.
The show is for the students of the four school corporations in the county, said Beth Thomas, Angola High School art teacher.
Schools that participate are the high schools and middle schools from Angola, Fremont, Hamilton and Prairie Heights.
Each school submitted a few pieces for the show, said Nora Majors, Angola Middle School art teacher. Artist and retired art teacher Amy Buchs judged the contest.
The highest prize of the event is Best of Show followed by the first runner up and the second runner up. In addition, each school gets individual first, second and third prizes as well, and there are also some art pieces that get honorable mentions or selected as teachers’ choice awards.
She explained that the schools take turns in organizing the event, thus trying to share the responsibility equally, and this year she and Thomas oversaw the event.
Anna Jordan, 16, from Fremont High School, received the Best of Show award for her abstract art piece. She said her visual art is based on the novel she is working on “Conspiracy in Bridal Tendrils.”
Jordan characterizes her novel as a coming-of-age story of a “lovecraftian kind,” which she writes because she likes to tell stories, and she is very invested in her writing. Jordan also said she is self-taught in visual art.
“I see inspiration within everything,” she said.
Jordan’s grandmother Denise Martin said that she was very proud of her granddaughter, and being artistic herself, she loved that Jordan had gone in this direction. Jordan’s mother, Lisa Jordan, said she was proud of her daughter because she is doing exactly what she said she wanted to do.
“She decided one day that she wanted to be an artist, and that’s exactly what she did,” said Jordan. “She is into any medium that you can think of.”
First runner-up winner was Cassandra Ridlington, 14, from Angola Middle School said she decided to make her project of a skull, flowers and butterflies because she was fascinated with all those objects individually and wanted to put them all together on the paper.
“I figured I just made everything into one,” she said. “I think I could have done it a little bit better, but maybe next year.”
Other works included self-portraits in graphite pencil, collages, masks made from plaster strips in paper mache techniques, and others, said Fremont Middle School art teacher Kylee Light, who estimated the quality of the art works for this year about the same as usual.
The event is sponsored annually by the local Tri-Kappa sorority that fundraises through various activities.
Tri-Kappa member Diane Crisman said the society writes the check, but it is the teachers at the relevant schools who decide how to spend the money. Another Tri-Kappa member Amy Mansberger said that sometimes the teachers buy arts supplies for the school, and a lot of times they buy the prizes for the students.
Majors said this year the winners got gift certificates for an arts and craft store — $100 for the Best of Show award recipient for high school and $75 for the middle school. The first runner for high school got $75 and for the middle school got $50. The second runner for the high school got $50 and for the middle school $30.
“In total it would have been $380,” said Majors.
