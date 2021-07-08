ANGOLA — Tickets are on sale for a Saturday, Aug. 28, concert by Tusk, billed as the world's No. 1 Fleetwood Mac tribute band, in Trine University's T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening open one hour prior. Tickets, which range from $20-$45, can be purchased at trine.edu/furth.
With no fancy tricks or gimmicks, Tusk's five musicians re-create the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection, with note-for-note renditions that no other Fleetwood Mac tribute on the touring scene today can come close to duplicating.
Tusk covers all the great hits of Fleetwood Mac, which has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and others over the years.
The five seasoned, well-respected musicians comprising Tusk have made music together in various combinations and styles, in original outfits and in cover bands, for more than 25 years. It seemed only fitting that they should come together to form the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute and pay homage to a group that dominated the charts during the band members' formative years.
Authentic-sounding and always respectful, Tusk leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world's best-loved, top-selling bands.
For more information on the performance and other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
