ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners took a pass on seeking a grant to provide officers of the Steuben County Sheriff's Office with body cameras on Monday.
Sheriff R.J. Robinson was seeking approval to seek a grant that would have left the county having to pay $38,500 for the equipment.
The grant would have provided the department cameras for its officers, support, maintenance and internet storage of images for five years through a program offered by Motorola.
The vote on the measure was 1-2 with Commissioner Ken Shelton voting yes and commissioners Wil Howard and Andy Laughlin voting no.
"I'm going to vote no because we can come back later and budget this," said Laughlin, whose comments during discussion seemed to favor equipping officers with the cameras.
In his line of questioning, Howard seemed to indicate that the budget route was the path to follow.
He also indicated that a sheriff's fund that is not being used could be employed for the expenditure.
The money was not budgeted for 2023 and commissioners were undecided on which line item could cover it.
Shelton, a former police officer, said policing has gotten to the point that body cameras were necessary from a liability and perception standpoint.
"It would help (the sheriff) with his responsibilities," Shelton said.
Shelton said he was worried about the perception of the department not having the cameras, and from a liability standpoint, they would help protect the department in the event of a situation where the objectivity of a body-worn camera could be called in to play.
If the county did not provide the cameras, the day could come when, Shelton said, "we'll be asking ourselves 'why didn't you.'"
Robinson said he would like to think they integrity of his officers was one of honesty that could be relied upon in a time of dispute.
"At the end of the day, I would my rather have faith in them," Robinson said.
He also said this was where the police world was moving in a time when the action of officers is often questioned in other locales. Some argue that body cameras hold police more accountable for their actions.
"Opportunity knocks right now so that's why I am asking," Robinson said.
Indiana currently does not require police officers to wear body cameras. It has been broached, and the General Assembly did enact a law in 2016 to govern release of body camera video.
In 2020, following unrest in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered all Indiana State Police troopers wear body cameras starting in spring of 2021.
A bill was authored in 2021 requiring body cameras and dash cameras be employed by all police but it never made it out of committee.
In Steuben County, some town marshal police forces wear body cameras. Angola and Steuben County, with the largest police forces in the community, do not require body cameras.
Steuben County does employ dash cameras, but they can't follow an officer everywhere, like in the instance of a foot chase.
There also is discussion on the protocol of body camera use, privacy and usage in certain situations.
For example, Robinson quipped, "You can't take a (police) car in a restroom."
Indiana law prevents an officer from turning off a body camera in order to cover up a crime.
Though the commissioners took a pass on the program this year, Robinson indicated there will be grant opportunities in the future if they county chooses to head along the path toward providing body cameras.
In 2015, then-Sheriff Tim Troyer told a panel of Indiana lawmakers studying whether to require body cameras that he opposed their use because they would create a fear of law enforcement officers by the public.
