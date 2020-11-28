Northeastern Indiana is a hotbed for deer hunters, with all four counties ranking in the Top 10 for number of deer killed by hunters in 2019.
Unfortunately for the area’s non-hunting motorists, that also makes northeastern Indiana a hotbed for car-deer collisions.
DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties all ranked in the Top 10 in 2019 for the number of such collisions, according to data provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in its 2019 Indiana White-Tailed Deer Report.
“Drivers should be cognizant of deer potentially being near the roadway at all times, especially during this time of year with hunting season,” Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said. “Be prepared to slow or stop if a deer decides to run across the roadway.”
Vigilance is key.
“It’s a good idea to scan both sides of the roadway for deer periodically, especially on roadways with wooded areas or open fields on either side,” Meeks said. “If a deer does run out in front of a vehicle, the best thing to do is try to avoid colliding with the deer by braking in a straight line. Attempting to swerve to avoid colliding with a deer is not a good practice as that often causes a more serious crash such as a rollover or collision with another vehicle or a tree.”
LaGrange County, with a significant number of Amish non-drivers in slow-moving buggies, was the only local county outside of the top 10.
Kosciusko County ranked first in the state with 519 deer vehicle collisions in 2019, up 16.1% from 2018’s total of 447.
Steuben County was second with 470 deer vehicle collisions in 2019, the same number it reported in 2018. Allen County was third with 462 collisions, down 2.7% from a year ago, followed by Porter County in fourth at 375 (+10.3%), Elkhart County in fifth at 368 (+7.9%) and Noble County, which saw its total drop 3.3% from 365 collisions in 2018 to 353 in 2019.
The total number of deer-vehicle collisions reported in Indiana increased 1.9% from 15,270 in 2018 to 15,559 in 2019.
Nearly 50% of deer-vehicle collisions in 2019 occurred between September and December, according to the DNR. Deer-vehicle collisions occurred most often during dawn and dusk, which varies by month and coincides with the average length of daylight.
“This time of year, deer are prevalent,” DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said. “They blend into the surrounding fields and foliage, particularly during times of low visibility. If you see deer, slow down, there’s probably more than one. Do not make sudden stops or erratic lane changes. This leads to over correcting responses which are common in vehicles leaving the roadway and potentially overturning. Concentrate on maintaining vehicle control on the roadway with slow and deliberate driving reactions.
“If you do hit a deer, pull as far off the right side of the road as safely possible. Turn on your flashing hazard lights. Call 911 and report the accident and any possible injuries immediately.”
The estimated economic cost of deer-vehicle collisions from damage to vehicles in 2019 was more than $66.5 million, based on the average estimated cost per collision. From 2014 to 2019, deer-vehicle collisions cost drivers a total of more than $361 million.
There are devices available commercially which claim to scare deer away from the roadway.
But Moriah Boggess, the State Deer Biologist for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, said consumers should save their money because none of these really work.
“The best way to avoid it is to slow down and have wider headlights,” Boggess said. “There is not way to make deer avoid your car.”
The DNR is doing what it can by offering special hunts near high-traffic zones where many of these crashes occur. The goal, according to Boggess, is to “try to remove them before they do (hit your car).”
In its annual report, the DNR provided a statistical study of what types of roads most frequently have car-deer collisions. From 2014-2019, 36.7% of car-deer crashes occurred on state roads. County roads were the next likely type of road to see such a crash at 28.3%.
U.S. routes, such as U.S. 6 or U.S. 20, rank third at 16.3%, with local/city roads fourth (11.1%) and interstates fifth (7.0%).
With this time of year being critical, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber urged caution.
“Every year during harvest and hunting season, car/deer crashes increase in volume,” Weber said. “Drivers should be alert during peak deer hours after sunset and before sunrise. Drivers also need to be aware deer are seldom alone. If you see one, there may be more then one. As a driver comes across the site of a deer on or along the side of the roadway, the driver should slow down, blow their horn to frighten the deer away, and stay in their lane of traffic.
“If the vehicle strikes the deer, the driver should safely pull to the side of the road, activate the flashers and call the police for a crash report.”
