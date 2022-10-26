FREMONT — Lon N. Keyes is finishing up his second term as a member of the Fremont Town Council and is now running for the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, North District on the Democratic ticket.
Here are the key issues listed by Keyes, in his words, along with comments on use of federal funding and marijuana legalization:
Key issues
• Economic development (growth) is a large umbrella term for several specific issues that we must address.
• Unemployment remains very low while there are multiple employment opportunities, of varying skill levels, available throughout all of the Steuben County communities. Recruiting more people to work, play, and live here is critical for future stability and growth. Recent wage growth has helped to make many opportunities more viable but this is only part of the solution.
• Affordable housing remains stressed even with the current inflation and likely looming mild recession. We cannot recruit more families to live here if there is no place to live. County government should be in the business of breaking down barriers to quality housing at a variety of price points, styles, and locations. Support for the Enterprise Pointe Apartments project in south Angola is a recent example.
• Utility services are essential for growth and the public/private providers of these services must be innovative and proactive to meet growth needs. Greater natural gas availability is an especially major need for Steuben County and government at all levels need to be on board with creative and effective solutions. Solid and sewer waste management is a particular success story in Steuben County but must not be neglected. Our broadband and interconnectivity are also success stories that help Steuben County stand out among our peers.
• Protection of our natural resources and environment is essential to maintain quality and attractive lifestyles, which then helps to recruit new families to settle down in Steuben County. This includes protecting our surface water, lakes and wetlands, but also our underground water resources. Farming, from small to large scale, is a major economic driver as well as an important lifestyle for our community. The long-term viability of our family farms is an essential economic growth point for Steuben County.
• Risk mitigation is another umbrella term that I use to describe the issues facing us when we provide a safe place to work, play, and live.
• We cannot end all crime, bad behavior, or disrespect but we can work to reduce the risk of these occurring and the bad outcomes when they do. Steuben County must continue to support our local law enforcement, our family and friends, that work day in and day out to protect and serve all of us. We must be accountable for our support as much as we expect them to be accountable. This is true also for our emergency response system including Fire and Rescue, EMS, and mental health support services. Maintaining equipment like new ambulances, providing effective information and response like moving the Communications system to the Sheriff’s Office, and breaking ground for a new Justice center are examples of recent successes. But we must not become complacent.
• Parks, rivers, trails and lakes provide us with quality-of-life opportunities second to none in the tri-state area. If we truly want to reduce risk to our quality of life, we need to get as many of our citizens as possible to have some level of effective ownership; we protect that which is ours. There are 27 different departments in Steuben County government whose ultimate goal is to see that we protect and grow the life-long quality of life we share. How well we keep up our roads, bridges, cemeteries, ditches, beaches, signage, and buildings says a lot about how collectively we work together to protect our quality of life.
• I know that many of us are increasingly distrustful of government; often seeing everything through an us against them lens. Steuben County government (and through our partnerships with city/town/township leaders) are that local governance most close to the people. We must set a very high standard for reliability in providing equitable services for everyone, that we encourage everyone to exercise their one vote, and that everyone receives equal justice under the law. County Commissioners act as the Legislature of the County (as well as the Executive). At the County level, the Commissioners create the law for the people. We must be sure it protects the people as well as reflect the will of the people.
Federal funding
• Resources from State and Federal sources are granted to local governments ostensibly to get those resources as close to the people as possible with as little lost to administration as possible. Recent Federal acts that have or may funnel federal dollars to Steuben County include the American Recovery Plan Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It is unfortunate for us, as a nation, that bills such as these are funded, at least in part, by further Federal borrowing. I do not believe this to be an appropriate continued action from a risk mitigation standpoint.
• The American Recovery Plan Act is rather unique compared to other Federal acts as it required some funds to go directly to the Counties and municipalities (verses not going to the states to determine and control distribution). The over $6.7 million received by Steuben County was placed into a fund and designated to replace revenues lost since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic. These funds should be spent as if they were part of the regular expected revenue of the County. The focus should be, first, to further mitigate the effects the pandemic had on the social service support system within the county including county operations such as the EMS system and the Health Department. This should also include the not-for-profit service organizations if they can show services provided during the ongoing pandemic that either remain unreimbursed or that further need remains. Secondly, these funds are intended to replace lost opportunity, so growth that would normally be supported by County Government should also be considered. This includes infrastructure and maintenance requests, aging equipment replacement, and deferred capital improvement. I would note that this should then free up funds from current revenues for new projects, plans, and opportunities as I outlined earlier.
• Other funds and state opportunities (such as those from the Opioid Settlement Fund) should be managed the same way. We should have an up-to-date County Master Plan that can show where we were in January of 2020 and where we are today; what we were forced to defer during this period; and where it needs to go. If we do not have a current and in-force County Master Plan, this should become a priority (including a new Community needs assessment) for 2023.
Marijuana legalization
• Marijuana and its sources/derivatives have become much more acceptable to many in society. I hear these frequently compared to alcoholic beverages when the recreational use of Marijuana is discussed. As a Pharmacist, I know that Marijuana and its derivatives have multiple physiologically active components. The evidence of its positive use in medicine has become pretty clear. If it were more easily used by a method other than smoking, we would probably have had medical marijuana available in Indiana and across the U.S. long ago.
• I support the medical use of Marijuana and/or its derivatives and support more research on how to move away from smoking it (our lungs are designed to prevent smoke from entering; burning any kind of plant to inhale is destructive even if not as destructive as tobacco.)
• I do not, at this time, support the recreational use of Marijuana or its derivatives. I do not find the argument that it is better than alcohol compelling. For example, marijuana can lead to impaired driving, just like alcohol. It can be, but is not always, a gateway drug to the use of other recreational drugs that are highly destructive. However, I believe that this day is coming whether I like it or not and we should prepare for it.
Personal information
Keyes, 60, has lived the past 27 years in Fremont and has served on many boards in addition to the Fremont Town Council.
Keyes is single with a brother and sister, three nephews, one niece and several cousins. He has spent his entire career in health care and currently is the pharmacy manager at the Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn.
Keyes is a graduate of DeKalb High School and Butler University.
“My parents were both schoolteachers in the DeKalb Central system; from them I gained a life-long appreciation for learning,” he said.
Keyes has volunteered with several groups, including the Steuben County Literacy Coalition, Steuben County United Way and Fremont Public Library.
Keyes also is a member of Fremont United Methodist Church.
