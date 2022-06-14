ANGOLA — First Congregational United Church of Christ has made a safe and welcoming space for all to worship.
First Congregational UCC became an open and affirming church on Aug. 25, 2013.
The process to become an open and affirming church is a congregational decision that ensues after researching, discussing and learning more about how it will change the church.
After taking the necessary steps to open a church up, the congregation had a vote and decided to add the open and affirming mindset to the church.
“Our place is to be a place of religious sanctuary for people who are LGBTQ-plus and found that that's not going to change because that's who they are. I think they have great value to add to the Christian community. I take great inspiration from them and their stories. So when they come here, and they've expressed to me if they feel comfortable doing so and ask how do I know if I can trust the church? I usually will meet with them one on one. I will encourage them to participate in our offerings, whether they are prayer groups, or meditative services or worship itself,” said the Rev. Nikki Shaw.
Shaw moved from Georgia to Indiana about 11 years ago and has been with the church since January 2020.
“I saw women in the United Methodist Church actually, who were pastoring and eventually found my way to the United Church of Christ when we moved here from Georgia 11 years ago, and that church was open and affirming,” said Shaw. “That not only resonated with how I feel about welcoming and loving LGBTQ plus people, but also was a place where I could see myself doing ministry. Then somehow I ended up here doing this. I've been to seminary. I'm fully trained in all that good stuff and ordained in the United Church of Christ.”
The church provides many different ways to worship and participate in their community. They have a classic Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and they also offer a youth group for middle and high schoolers, Bible studies and children's worship during Sunday services.
The United Church of Christ also has an open door policy with their children’s worship on Sundays. If a child would prefer to be in the sanctuary they are able to either sit with their parents or there is a children’s area set up with quiet activities. This is to learn from a young age how to act and what happens in the adult service. The church also has Child of God services on any month that has 5 Sundays.
“That's where we enter the sanctuary space with an attitude of curiosity, play, laughter and a desire for friendship and relationship, not unlike children. That's an intergenerational space as well. We've noticed in church that people want families and kids but there has been kind of a segregation; kids go here, adults go here. We’re trying to break that down. We're not a huge church. We've got about 85 people in worship, so we’d better do it together if we're going to do it successfully,” said Shaw.
The church is currently doing a Bible study over the book of Acts. Normally, the Bible studies are on Thursdays at 12 p.m. but they have added a meeting time on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. for those who work or are unable to attend the Thursday meeting. The United Church of Christ has a goal of making everyone feel welcomed and giving the options on how to worship. Their mission to provide a safe space for any person in any state has been decided on by the entire congregation.
“The United Church of Christ has what we call congregational polity, it means that every person who's a member of the church is a voting member of the church. We do things by consensus, by discussion and by vote. The fact that we or any other United Church of Christ church is open and affirming means that they thought about it, read about it, met about it and then voted on it so that they're certain that the majority of people are on board with that decision,” said Shaw. “We say whoever you are and wherever you are in life's journey. You are welcome here. That is a pretty good blanket mission statement for our church.”
The First Congregational United Church of Christ is also a big supporter of the Steuben Pride. They would like to give their support and allow for reconnection with Christ for all.
Shaw would like to stress that the church’s involvement with Pride month is out of love. She and the church want to show that there is a place where you can come as yourself and stay as yourself.
“It means that not only are you welcome to be in the church, as an LGBTQ plus community member, you're welcome to participate fully in the life of the church. The United Church of Christ ordains LGBTQ plus people, we marry LGBTQ plus people," said Shaw. "They worship that they hold positions on our council, there's no limitation and there's no expectation either that they change their identity, that they change who they love. So as I say, at Pride, too, because usually I've just a short period of time when people are visiting your booth at pride. I usually say come gay. Stay gay."
The First Congregational United Church of Christ is located at 314 W. Maumee St. and can be contacted at 665-9362.
