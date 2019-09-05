Michigan man arrested on warrant
ANGOLA — Tracey G. Workman, 42, of the 600 block of Stoney Point Drive, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court in a pending case alleging felony theft.
He was lodged in the Steuben County Jail and Wednesday, a bond compliance hearing was conducted. Workman was released on his own recognizance. A pretrial conference was set for Oct. 21 in Steuben Circuit Court.
