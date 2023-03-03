Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.