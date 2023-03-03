ANGOLA — Jenny Lou’s Greenery is a tribute to the mother of the store’s founders.
Jenny Lou’s Greenery in downtown Angola started about two years ago, and it was named after the mother of three sisters who run it, and who passed away of cancer shortly before her daughters came up with the idea of the store.
“She passed away from endometrial cancer,” said Kortney Sutton. “We named it (the shop) after her.”
Their mother, Jenny Lou Boleyn, found out that she had cancer and passed away in August 2020. It came as a shock for the sisters, who all came back to Angola from all the different places they lived at that time, such as Chicago and Nashville.
A few months after their mother passed away, the women were sitting on one of their porches talking about doing a business together, and they came up with an idea of a plant shop because as their mom was a plant woman. They grew up with a bunch of plants and they knew how to take care of them.
“We decided, let’s go down this avenue,” said Sutton.
What started as an act of a family grieving and a way to stay closer together after a loss has blossomed into a profitable business that became a long-term plan for the owners.
“It was a way for all of us to stay close and work together and almost a way to grieve together, but in a productive way,” said Kelsea Lochamire.
Soon after they first discussed their idea, the women found a retail place available downtown, and it seemed to be perfect timing.
However, the women that had no prior background in running a business and had little idea of where to begin. So, they started to research how to obtain the relevant permits from the city.
“We just sat down and researched, like, OK, let’s figure that out,” said Sutton.
At that time, they were still unsure about the future of their undertaking, whether it was going to bring in money, and Sutton said, she was waking up from anxiety for months questioning herself why she was doing it, and if there was a way to escape up until the day they opened.
“What if we fail,” said Sutton, describing her anxiety at that time.
But even leading to their opening day, they had a wonderful response from the community that pushed them to continue and convinced them that they started the business that the area needed, said Karlea Boleyn.
They created a business entity, figured out the logistics, created a brand and social media presence and decided on a date to open up, did some repair work in the shop and started sourcing their products and a lot of them were local at that time.
“Then it was mainly plants, locally sourced and curated pottery,” said Sutton.
Since then, their plant department has expanded three times, said the owners, two years later, said they were looking to expand both to a new place and to the new business opportunities, such as florist projects. They said they never even knew they would be at this point.
“It started more like, we will try it for a year,” said Sutton. “We were like even if it is not profitable, it is so fun to do.”
The women invested an equal amount of money each, and at this point their budding business has zero debt and one employee, who is incredible, said Sutton. The three owners work there full time.
Each of the women has her own place within the business, but their responsibilities may vary from week to week.
“We are filling gaps when we need to for each other,” said Boleyn.
Some of the responsibilities include administrative duties and product sourcing to make sure that the shop always has something new and interesting that nobody else in the area has.
“It’s constantly trying to find to fill that niche,” said Lochamire. “Trying to get new plants every week.”
The shop serves a lot of luxury flowers, fresh flowers, and locally grown flowers, as well as flowers from all over the country and abroad, for example, from Venezuela. The women also expand into doing weddings and special events.
“It is almost as big as our plant part of the business, it is taking off really well,” said the owners.
The owners said that they were trying to do different styles of floral arrangements every week, and it was a way for them to express their own creativity. They are taking online classes, and they have also received some mentoring from other florists.
“It’s super fun to be creative,” said Sutton.
The sisters said managing the business together, although challenging at times, worked great for them, and they became closer than they were before.
And they think their mother, Jenny Lou, would be ecstatic.
