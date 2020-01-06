ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has announced Deborah McHenry as its new chair of its board of directors.
McHenry replaces outgoing chair Jennifer Danic, who completed her term last fall.
McHenry is the executive director of student success and retention at Trine University, and has been an active member of Cameron Hospital’s board since 2015.
“I’m excited for this new chapter for the hospital and for the board,” McHenry said. “This year we are fine tuning our strategic plan to make us a stronger resource, and continue to offer the best services possible the community.”
McHenry’s passion for Steuben County runs deep and is apparent through her involvement in various organizations. A member of the Angola community for the last 45 years, her past board experience includes Angola Women’s Business Forum, Steuben County United Way, Carnegie Public Library and the YMCA of Steuben County.
“Our community has many things to offer, and it is not just limited to our schools or hospital,” said McHenry. “We all really are like family, and we need to continue to support one another. We want Angola to continue to be strong, and I believe that includes having a hospital committed to serving its community.”
In her spare time, McHenry likes attending social events with friends and also enjoys helping out at church. You can most likely find her at a Trine event, especially those that include the community.
For more information on Cameron Hospital, please visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page @CameronHospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.