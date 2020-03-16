ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital facilities have implemented the following visitor restrictions, effective immediately. These limited visitation rules apply to the hospital, Urgent Care and all clinics.
• Patients will be asked to determine one adult visitor for the duration of their stay. This will include those in active labor.
• No visitors under age 18 will be allowed.
• A minor child receiving treatment will also be limited to one parent or guardian visitor for the duration of their stay.
• Extreme exceptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
• All visitors and staff will be screened at access points and if positive for symptoms of fever or lower respiratory infection will be asked to leave the facility.
• Cafeteria services are closed to the public.
Hospital entrances
To help manage the flow of patients and visitors, some non-essential hospital entrances may be closed. Additional screening may be performed at entry points.
Personal protective equipment
To safeguard supplies, face masks have been removed from public areas. Staff will provide direction to patients or visitors who may need masks or other personal protective equipment.
Volunteer services
Cameron’s volunteer services, which aid in a variety of areas, have been suspended.
Social distancing
Wherever possible, Cameron Hospital is practicing social distancing, which means limiting close contact with others, especially in large groups. Community events, classes and non-essential meetings may be cancelled or postponed. Contact the organizer if you are unsure about the status of a specific event, class or meeting.
