ANGOLA – Angola Plan Commission approved two applications for primary and secondary plat subdivisions for Sanders Woods Subdivision on 2000 block of West C.R. 70N and Fox View Subdivision on 100 block of Fox Lake Road.
The commission also granted conditional approval for a secondary plat and several waivers for Watershed Storage Condos owned by Joe Martin.
The first application concerned dividing a two-acre parcel of land for single family detached dwelling construction. The owner Nancy Sanders purchased her property in 1966 and since then she had slowly been parceling off the ground to be developed as detached single families.
“Today, 3.77-acres is leftover,” reads the staff report. “Part of the remaining land is 70 North which is used for ingress/egress to several homes.”
The staff noted that ideally, they would like to see a formalized agreement regarding the private street 70 North, but apart from that the parcel easily met all development standards and was expected to receive approval for well and septic with Steuben County Health Department.
“We strongly encourage a recordation of responsibility/maintenance of the easement,” reads the staff report.
Regarding Fox View Subdivision, the staff report said petitioner Matt Wells was planning to develop a vacant property of 1.63 acres, and for that he requested to subdivide the property into five lots for the construction to begin in April.
Wells plans to develop single-family detached dwellings and two-family duplexes, the staff report said.
The staff was overall supportive of both requests as they ran in line with the city development comprehensive plan that encouraged redevelopment of under-utilized, vacant, or abandoned structures and lots.
The developments, said the staff report, are also instrumental for infilling development of a broader range of housing types and mixed densities to better meet the needs of older residents and to appeal to younger families and the workforce in Angola and Steuben County.
The staff report noted that the Steuben County Housing Study of 2020 found that more than 2,000 households of all income levels have the potential to move into the area each year with 31% that are younger singles or couples and 24% that are empty nesters and retirees.
Regarding the Watershed Storage Condos secondary plat the staff determined that a public hearing was necessary because the proposed secondary plat differed from the approved primary plat. The applicant also requested waivers from certain subdivision design standards, such as perimeter landscaping standards and street lighting.
The staff was overall supportive of the request as the development is in line with the following features of Angola Comprehensive Plan: promoting the aesthetic quality of future development through design standards, minimization of land use conflicts, and encouraging an appropriate mix of uses.
The development also supports the objective of working collaboratively with Steuben County to efficiently manage growth and development in extra territorial jurisdictional areas around the city, especially on the eastern and northeastern boundaries of the city and protecting environmentally sensitive areas.
The board approved conditional open space waiver request, conditional perimeter landscaping waiver request, and street lighting waiver request, and a conditional secondary plat approval.
