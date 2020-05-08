ANGOLA — Dreams of a white Christmas were dashed this past year, but on the night of Mother’s Day, they may come true in northeast Indiana.
Yes, there’s a 60% chance of precipitation in the four-county area on Sunday night and that might include snow showers, though with soils having warmed, little accumulation is expected.
In many cities, including northeast Indiana, the high on Mother’s Day might be colder than it was on Christmas as a polar vortex is expected to descend over the Midwest.
Brrrr.
This past Christmas saw warm temperatures and definitely now snow. In Angola, the high on Christmas was 55 degrees and the low hit 28. Sunday’s forecast high is 54 with a low of 34.
In Fort Wayne, Christmas brought a record high of 63 and a low of 34. Sunday’s high is forecast 57 with a low of 37.
That lovely outdoor floral arrangement or a flat of garden flowers might be a typical Mother’s Day gift, but this year an extra blanket might be in order.
