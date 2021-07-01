There are multiple ways to celebrate the Fourth of July this week and next in Steuben County.
Whether attending a concert or performance, looking for a good fireworks display or trying to catch a parade, there’s something going on throughout the weekend to enjoy.
Patriotic Pops
Gather today on the lawn at the Potawatomi Inn lawn at Pokagon State Park, 6 Lane 100A Lake James, Angola, for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Patriotic Pops concert at 7:30 p.m.
The annual performance, sponsored by the Steel Dynamics Foundation, is free to the public, but park entrance fees do apply. Entrance fees are $7 for Indiana resident vehicles and $9 for non-residents.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and enjoy the performance. People may also enjoy the show from their boats by boating in near the beach.
If the weather is bad, the performance will move to Angola High School, 350 S. John McBride Ave., Angola.
Music Americana
Patriotic performances will be abundant Friday at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at Trine University, 500 W. Maumee St., Angola, as area talent performs in the 44th Music Americana program.
The program will begin with a video tribute to area veterans that will begin at 6 p.m. and run continually until 7 p.m. when an opening by Mayor Richard Hickman begins, followed by the presentation of flags by the American Legion Post 31 Honor Guard.
There are approximately 140 veterans featured in the tribute.
From there, the show will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance and “The Star Spangled Banner,” before area performers including the Little River Acapella Show Chorus, Heritage Club STARs, The Shimmertones, various dancers, soloists and more take to the stage to share their talents.
Music Americana is coordinated by the 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club and the Steuben County Tourism Bureau is a major sponsor. Transportation from the parking lot will be provided by STAR Transportation.
Buck Lake Ranch
Saturday, catch live music at Buck Lake Ranch, 2705 W. Buck Lake Road, Angola, with artists such as Scott Levi Jones, Dawn Loves Nash and local favorite The Hubie Ashcraft Band.
The show starts at 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Camping is also available by reservation. Primitive tent camping and recreational vehicle camping sites are available.
People can register for their free tickets at https://bit.ly/3qC0o9I.
Hamilton
This year’s “Independence Day, the Hamilton Way” festivities will begin Saturday with the traditional breakfast at the Hamilton Fish and Game Club at 7 a.m.
The annual 5K run and walk will begin at the Hamilton Fire Station at 7:30 a.m. The run will take participants along the east end of Hamilton Lake before finishing back downtown.
The Hamilton Lions Club will begin barbecuing chicken at 10:30 a.m. until it is gone.
The pet parade and bike and trike parade will kick off action in downtown at 10 a.m. followed by the crowing of the tot king and queen in front of the fire department.
The annual veterans dedication will take place at the public beach at 11:30 a.m. before the parade begins at 12 p.m.
This year’s grand marshals are Red and Imogene Blickenstaff, both longtime residents of Hamilton who are involved in various organizations and clubs around town.
Fireworks will light the sky from Double H Farms, 7100 S. S.R. 1 at dusk. Gates to the event center open at 5 p.m., golf carts and UTVs are welcome (no 4-wheelers).
Angola
The fun begins Sunday in Angola at 1 p.m. when the annual Fourth of July parade marches through downtown.
At 2 p.m., the fun begins at Commons Park as Jim Weber and Erica Lee take to the stage to perform while Silly Safaris has activities for children at the Lion’s Club Pavilion.
Watch the skies at 3:30 p.m. for a skydiving exposition, and more music will begin at 4 p.m. with Black Moon Revival.
Rekt takes to the stage to continue the musical fun at 6 p.m. and the Joel Young Band closes out the music starting at 8 p.m.
Fireworks will light up the skies at dusk.
