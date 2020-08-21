Monday, Aug. 24
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, 3 p.m. Virtual executive session.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 5:15 p.m. Executive session, 5 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m. Public hearing. Special meeting, 6:15 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6:45 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Executive session.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
* Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
