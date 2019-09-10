Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Seth D. Danning, 35, of the 1000 block of S.R. 4, Hudson, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Luke C. Grierson-McClung, 19, of the 400 block of Northwest Passage Trail, Fort Wayne, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Dillon J. Kline, 21, of the 300 block of North Superior Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Sheila H. Larrabee, 66, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 50N, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Dustin A. Lilue, 27, of the 100 block of North Filmore Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Anthony J. Mast, 22, of the 100 block of Harrison Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 6000 block of West C.R. 490N, on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
• Dewey R. Middleton, 50, of the 400 block of North East Kapital, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested at East State and Indiana streets, Ashley, on felony charges of theft and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Laundavier j. Pritchett, 28, of the 200 block of Lane 591 Lake James, Fremont, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of trespass.
• Louann N. Schmitz, 20, of the 400 block of South 35h Street, Galesburg, Michigan, arrested at East State and Indiana streets, Ashley, on misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of marijuana and a fugitive warrant.
• Brett C. Stiefken, 49, of the 200 block of Deborah Drive, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Patrick D. Wright, 60, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 50N, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
