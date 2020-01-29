ANGOLA — An approval for a variance from the development standards for additional auto sales parking space for Harold Ford Dealership, 830 E. Maumee St., Angola, was approved by the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals on Monday.
Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes said the board approved the request, which was to have 79% lot coverage for the parking lot to be constructed 21-feet from the east property line, subject to conditions of landscaping, trees and storm water drainage being met.
According to Likes’ staff report, 75% lot coverage is the maximum allowed. The request for 79% coverage will be for additional auto sales space and storage.
“Without the variance, the dealership faces a hardship in today’s market with a smaller inventory of new and used vehicles in comparison to other local dealerships and the investments made at this location within the community,” said the staff report. “The dealership will also have a continued vehicle circulation within the parking area.”
Pavement for the project will be 21-feet from the property line and there will be a landscape buffer in place.
Likes also said the board welcomed its new member, Michael Sutter, during the meeting Monday.
Sutter, she said, was formerly the town manager in Shipshewana.
He replaces Jon Johnson.
“Jon’s term was up and sometimes we have people from the community come and ask to serve, so we try to rotate people whenever possible,” Likes said.
The BZA is scheduled to meet again on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
