ANGOLA — Rick Shipe is seeking his fourth term on the Steuben County Council.
He was first caucused in to a vacancy in 2011 following the death of Councilman John Hughes and quickly became president of the fiscal body of Steuben County. He currently represents District 2 after having previously served in District 3.
Here are Shipe’s views on issues facing the county:
Top issues facing Steuben County
It is my assessment that Steuben Co is behind on the availability of moderately priced housing, child care providers/early childhood education, and natural gas supply. These all affect the economic vitality as a community now and in the future. The limited supply of natural gas has stifled the growth of housing and industries. Additionally, the limited quality childcare choices force parents to rethink their career choice and location.
The County Council has a supporting role in this, council doesn’t have the ability to appropriate funds without a request from the county Commissioners or department heads. It is the council’s duty to ensure budget requests are appropriate, that available funds and the budget remains sound. That being said I would support any requests that would address any of these issues will maintaining a balanced budget.
How should federal dollars be spent?
Commissioners and council have given the nod to keep half of the American Rescue Plan Act funds for future budget shortfalls.
I believe the remainder of ARPA funds should be used to support the new Judicial Center, an endowment to maintain the Sheets Family Park and ensure all the county’s liabilities are fully funded.
What is the top spending issue?
It is my stance that infrastructure and employees are top priority in the county budget.
Since the council’s main purpose is the budget which includes determining the number of employees and their compensation, this is a very large piece of the budget pie. We count on our department heads to be frugal but also explain their needs in order to progress our community.
Personal information
I am a life long resident and 58 years old. I married my high-school sweetheart Brenda K Shipe 38 years ago. We raised four children and they have given us six grand kids, who we are proud of.
I graduated from Angola High School in 1983, then joined our family business (Shipe Well Drilling Inc.) in 1990 which is a second generation well drilling and service business. I am currently serving as the operator and manage the business with my two brothers. Shipe Well Drilling celebrated 50 years in business in 2021.
Shipe Well Drilling is service oriented, we assist our customers in identify and solving their water well needs. Much like on County Council I work to identify and provide solutions to our community. I am honored to have served our community since I was selected by caucus in May 2011. I have tried my best to live up to the conservative values of past council members while forging ahead with our present members. We aim to put forth a strong, balanced and fiscally responsible budget each year. This not only sets our community up for success today but for future generations to come.
