ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital announced the addition of Jessica Ottenweller-Butcher, M.D., to the Cameron Family Medicine — Main Campus staff, in Angola.
With more than 15 years of experience, Ottenweller-Butcher will round out Cameron’s team of family care providers.
Ottenweller-Butcher has deep roots in northeast Indiana, providing care to patients at several institutions in the region for more than a decade.
She completed her undergraduate degree at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, her graduate degree at the Indiana University School of Medicine and her residency in family medicine at the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program.
“Dr. Ottenweller-Butcher is a dedicated physician whose knowledge, skills and compassion help her patients live their best lives,” said Sarah Hagen, Cameron Medical Group executive director. “We’re excited to add her to the Cameron Family Medicine — Main Campus team and further our commitment to providing top-quality healthcare to our community.”
Cameron’s board-certified family medicine physicians provide ongoing, personalized care to patients of all ages. The team emphasizes personal relationships to provide comprehensive lifetime care that is close to home for individuals and families in the greater Steuben County area.
“Cameron’s focus on serving the community through quality healthcare is outstanding,” said Ottenweller-Butcher. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join such a dedicated team and to continue to care for patients in northeast Indiana.”
Ottenweller-Butcher is currently accepting patients. To schedule a visit or to learn more about Cameron Family Medicine, visit cameronmch.com/services/family-medicine/.
For more information on Cameron Hospital, please visit cameronmch.com or our Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.