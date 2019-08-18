AUBURN — DeKalb County’s new clerk is bringing a new look at how voters cast their ballots at election time, as the county considers changing over to using vote centers.
There’s a lot of factors in play currently that already seem to support making the transition — many precincts already vote at centralized sites, finding polling places that meet accessibility standards is a challenge and getting enough pollworkers to work on Election Day is becoming more of a challenge, DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright said.
Ideally, changing to vote centers would give residents more flexibility on when and where to vote, without having a noticeable impact on turnout.
Across the four-county area, only Noble County utilizes the vote centers method for voting. While DeKalb County is now considering making the change ahead for 2020 — Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter is scheduled to visit Auburn this week to give a talk about the topic — LaGrange and Steuben counties still use precinct voting.
Precinct voting is the original way elections have been held in Indiana. With that system, voters are assigned a specific polling placed based on their precinct and have to go to that singular location to cast ballots. Precinct polling sites are typically located close to where people live, making travel short.
Under vote centers, counties establish fewer centralized locations for voting, but with the flexibility that any voter can cast their ballot at any site. Also, in exchange for reducing the number of available sites on Election Day, vote center counties typically have much broader availability of early voting.
For Albright, making the transition now makes sense, because DeKalb County is already several steps along the road to a centralized system anyway.
DeKalb County has 39 precincts, but in the last countywide election in 2018, it had 18 polling sites, so many voters are already traveling to a consolidated polling location.
The other aspect that’s leading Albright toward vote centers is that many of the precinct sites aren’t in compliance with the Help America Vote Act requirements for handicap accessibility.
“Several of our polling sites we’re using right now are not accessible to people with disabilities. Being a rural county, it’s hard to find places in our precincts to vote,” Albright said. “It just makes sense that certain areas of our county, we’re already combining where multiple precincts go to vote anyway.”
Another factor is in the availability of pollworkers. Pollworkers tend to be older, often people who have been helping for decades, but residents of that generation are either getting to the age they can’t volunteer any more or have died. Both political parties have struggled to field enough pollworkers, and in 2018, 14% of the DeKalb County sites were staffed by high school students taking the day out of classes.
Albright said her vote centers plan would take the number of polling sites from 18 down to 10 centralized vote centers. Early voting, which is only available at the courthouse for 30 days prior to Election Day, would also be expanded, with some vote center sites being early to cater to voters.
In Noble County, the vote center switch saved both money and convenience because the county went from about 130 pollworkers needed per election down to about 50, Mawhorter said.
With any new plan comes concerns, and Albright said some of the concerns raised have been about lines, voter fraud and turnout.
Fraud should not be a concern, because the electronic poll pad system would prevent someone from driving from one place to the next and trying to cast a second ballot. It would show that voter has already voted somewhere else.
Wait times and turnout can be issues when making a transition to vote centers, but both can be defused with careful planning.
In Noble County, the county’s 29 precincts vote at eight vote centers — two in Kendallville and one each in Ligonier, Rome City, Albion, Avilla, LaOtto and Merriam — and lines on Election Day are generally short or nonexistent. In recent elections, polling sites have actually been busy for early voting than Election Day voting.
Turnout also hasn’t been affected in any noticeable way since Noble County transitioned to vote centers in 2014.
Comparing like elections to one another, turnout in the 2014 midterms dropped just slightly from 2010, but then increased to a higher level than both years in 2018. In presidential elections, turnout was higher in the 2016 primary with vote centers than in the old system in 2012, and was nearly the same in both 2012 and 2016 in the fall general election.
Overall turnout hasn’t been impacted, but one area that has changed tremendously since vote centers is early voting. In the 2012 presidential election, 19% of voters voted early. In 2016, with vote centers in place, that number is now 44%.
It’s gotten so popular that Mawhorter anticipates dedicating more machines to early voting than in past years, since any machine used to vote early can’t also be used on Election Day. That convenience to vote early has been something voters have really embraced.
“It is a presidential election next year and 8,000 more people will vote than at any other time,” Mawhorter said. “I can’t push early voting and have lines. I will be decreasing my amount of of machines on Election Day.”
Albright thinks the convenience factor of being able to vote anywhere and to vote early would help mitigate any potential turnout issues.
“They say ‘If people have to go further they’re not going to vote.’ I’m not sure that’s relevant,” Albright said. “We’re hoping that if we make it more convenient, that people will turn out more.”
Elsewhere in the four-county area, Steuben and LaGrange counties are sticking with precinct voting for the time being.
Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan, also a first-term clerk, said she knows voter centers have been talked about in the past in Steuben County, but it’s not a topic she’s pursuing now.
Steuben County has 23 precincts voting in 11 polling sites — so already somewhat consolidated — and Manahan said the county has been lucky to not have too many struggles finding pollworkers.
At this time, there’s no drive to make a change.
“In the past it had been looked at, but the election board is not ready is not to move forward with it at this time,” Manahan said.
LaGrange County has the fewest precincts with 16 and currently votes in eight polling sites on Election Day. With few small population centers and a large slice of the population traveling by buggy, LaGrange County may have an argument for not trying to further consolidate its polling sites.
Making the transition to vote centers is a big change, so Mawhorter has a few tips for counties considering the switch.
Consistency is key, Mawhorter said. In the early years, it’s likely people will show up at old precinct polling sites or not know where to vote. Noble County mailed postcards with voting locations and times to every registered voter for the first few years, but now after seven years she’s weaning off that mailing.
Noble County has stayed at the same vote centers since the beginning and Mawhorter has no plans to change any sites unless absolutely necessary.
Beyond that, using vote centers means having flexibility and adjusting as needed. Election officials will learn as they go and have to be able to respond to the needs of the community.
“When you’re starting this, it’s hard to find that balance. What’s going to work best for Noble County or Dekalb or whoever, it’s trial and error,” Mawhorter said.
But once a county finds the right mix, Mawhorter thinks vote centers provide more convenience to voters as well as saves the county money on running elections.
