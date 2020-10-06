LAGRANGE — A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon claimed the life of two Orland residents.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-vehicle crash at U.S. 20 and C.R. 250W in LaGrange County Monday at 1:46 p.m.
A vehicle driven by Robert Hedges, 79, of Orland, pulled out in front of a semi driven by Craig Wilson, 57, of Sturgis, Mich., who was traveling westbound on U.S. 20.
The truck driven by Wilson struck Hedges’ vehicle. Hedges and his passenger Barbara Hedges, 77, of Orland, succumbed to their injuries sustained as a result of the crash.
The Hedges were wearing their seat belts, while Wilson wasn’t, according to a police report.
Wilson complained of pain and was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Witnesses reported that Hedges’ vehicle came to a complete stop on C.R. 250W before pulling out in front of the semi driven by Wilson.
The LaGrange Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Parkview LaGrange EMS, LaGrange Fire Department, LaGrange Police Department and an Indiana Department of Natural Resources officer.
