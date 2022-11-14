ANGOLA — The first Indiana Vietnam Veterans Gift Program event prepared by Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Inc. and the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs will take place in Steuben County Thursday from 3-6 p.m. in American Legion Post 423 in Orland located at 211 S. Brinson St.
The program aimed at celebrating the 50th anniversary of the departure of the last American troops from Vietnam — March 29, 1973 — and it was initiated by Executive Director of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Jill Fewell and has been held from March 2021.
“We estimate that close to 2,500-plus Vietnam Era veterans and their families have been directly helped at these events,” said Fewell in her letter to community leaders.
She added that even more veterans have been touched emotionally and have witnessed a better attitude and improved mental health “because of the honor bestowed upon them” and because their military service was finally acknowledged at those events.
Commander of American Legion Post 423 Claude Hale said Vietnam Era veterans regardless of their station of duty did not receive the recognition upon their return from the service. Hale, who also served in that era on a duty station in Kansas, remembered that they were instructed not to wear their uniforms in most cases when returning home.
For that reason, as Regent for the Pokagon Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution in Steuben County Cheri Carpenter said, the Vietnam Era veterans ended up not being very social. Hale added that they rarely joined community organizations.
Hale also explained that not even all of those who were stationed in Vietnam fought on frontlines, as about 40-50 people behind the frontline were needed as administrative personnel to hold the frontline itself.
This outreach program was designed specifically to find and honor the estimated 120,000 Vietnam Era veterans living in Indiana who might be close to their last days. Vietnam Era veterans include the individuals who served in the military during the Vietnam War era (1955-1975).
“We have met veterans who are very close to their last days and finally receive the recognition and support they were without for 50 years,” said Fewell.
The program is also aimed at providing social awareness and historical value “to multiple generations about the real accounts of the Vietnam War,” reads the joint prepared statement of IDVA and WHVV.
The reality is that that generation of veterans is underserved and underappreciated — IDVA estimates that half of Indiana’s 120,000 Vietnam Era veterans are not receiving the benefits they have earned.
This outreach program not only recognizes Vietnam veterans' military service, but it also connects veterans to Veteran Service Officers,” said IDVA and WHVV in their prepared statement.
“All over the state of Indiana, the Vietnam Vets Gift presentations and message reinforces the idea that it is never too late to say ‘Thank You’ and ‘Welcome Home,” IDVA and WHVV said. “Sadly, most have never heard those powerful words upon their return from war.”
At the event a photo of each veteran will be taken to be documented and preserved within the digital version of the Indiana Edition: A Time to Honor, in addition the bookmarks are placed inside every gift to encourage Hoosier Veterans to tell their stories through the Library of Congress.
Gifts that will be presented to each of veteran will include a hardbound book “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice” with real stories representing all states and branches of service and accompanied by an expanded Indiana digital edition and interactive eBook with thousands of Indiana Veterans photos taken at each gift event.
A DVD documentary “The Journey Home,” focusing on what America and the Vietnam veterans have learned since coming home over 50 years ago, and a commemorative lapel pin “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” will be among the gifts, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.