ANGOLA — Cooling centers have been established across Steuben County for the heat wave that has enveloped much of the United States, announced Steuben County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Brown.
The following locations will be available for cooling centers through Saturday, unless otherwise noted:
• Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday
• Fremont Moose Lodge, 2051 W. Toledo St., Fremont, noon to 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Hall, 7750 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, lobby open 24 hours
• Meijer, 2999 N. Wayne St., during normal store hours
• Orland American Legion, 6215 N. S.R. 327, Orland, noon to 9 p.m. each day
• Walmart, 2016 N. Wayne St., during normal store hours
During any excessive heat event, Brown offered the following do’s and don’ts:
Do
• Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries
• Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air
• Take a cool bath or shower
• Minimize direct exposure to the sun
• Stay hydrated — regularly drink water or other nonalcoholic fluids
• Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads
• Wear loose fitting, light-colored clothes
• Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat
• Know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses
Don’t
• Direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90 degrees
• Leave children and pets alone in cars for any amount of time
• Drink alcohol to try to stay cool
• Eat heavy, hot, or hard-to-digest foods
• Wear heavy, dark clothing
• Apply cold water, ice, or damp towels to the face or top of the head as it may induce shivering
