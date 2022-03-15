INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates increased and that's a good thing?
Well, yes. When the rates are ridiculously low, as they are even with an increase, it means there might be more people available for work if unemployment rises. Finding workers is something employers throughout northeast Indiana are continuing to struggle with.
“Although the unemployment numbers have improved, the dearth if workers remains,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “The hope, of course, is that former workers continue to rejoin the workforce. Certainly, it’s a bit strange to be heralding slightly higher unemployment numbers.”
But that's the new reality. Some unemployment rates in northeast Indiana counties increased by eight-tenths of a percentage point, which in some cases was just a hair less than doubling. But when you're doubling from 1% the resulting unemployment rate remains almost nothing.
Noble and Whitley counties saw their unemployment rates increase by eight-tenths of a percentage point in January. That meant Noble County went up to 2.1% and Whitley went from 1% to 1.8%.
Where this becomes a positive is the number of people unemployed who could be seeking work. Noble County had 463 people listed as unemployed in January, an increase from 285 in December. Whitley's number of unemployed increased to 315 people in January from 176 in December.
Following that line of thinking, Allen County leads the way with the number of available workers with 4,187 people listed as unemployed, up from 2,682 in December. The unemployment rate increased to 2.3% in January from 1.5% in December.
Next up is DeKalb County with 404 people unemployed in January compared to 234 in December. The unemployment rate was 1.8% in January compared to 1.1% in December.
Steuben County's total unemployed in January was 334 compared to 195 in December.
Lastly and certainly least was LaGrange County, which was No. 1 in the state for the lowest unemployment rate at 1.4% in January. LaGrange's number of unemployed grew to 282 from 162 in December.
Compared to January 2021, all of the six counties monitored by KPC Media Group newspapers had unemployment rates that were at least double what they are in January 2022.
Statewide, unemployment rates remain remarkably low, as measured by the January labor market data released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
All counties in Economic Growth Region 3 (Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley) are below the state’s 2.4% January unemployment rate with six counties with an unemployment rate below 2%.
Counties in northeast Indiana saw an increase in the unemployed and unemployment rates between December and January while the number of people working stayed flat.
This is not entirely unexpected as local numbers are not seasonally adjusted so this may account for workers whose jobs ended with the holiday season but it also may reflect people rejoining the workforce, said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.
“The small bump in people looking for work should delight employers as it shows more people who want to work and as of about two months ago did not have a job,” Blakeman said. “The anticipated delay in the January numbers gives a bit of a skew since this reflects what feels like another time but it does show workers had optimism going into the new year that looking for work would result in paid employment.”
The highest unemployment rate was found in Lake County at 4.2%. The county with the least amount of people unemployed was Ohio County near Cincinnati at 57, up from 31 in December. It was one of two counties in the state where the number of unemployed was in double digits. The other was Benton County, at 84 people unemployed, up from 47 in December.
