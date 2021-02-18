ANGOLA — Promised Land Community Inc., a local nonprofit founded by Cynthia Church, Fremont, returned to the Steuben County YMCA Thursday morning to put on another Grace, Love and Drums session.
The group fitness program, with a religious focus, is geared towards developmentally disable individuals. About a dozen people, including Full Potential Inc. clients, staff and other community members, took part in the activities, which included drumming, exercising with resistance bands and singing worship songs in American sign language.
Amy Bruner, instructor, led out in the activities. Thursday’s session lasted roughly 45 minutes.
A gallery with additional images from Thursday’s event is available for viewing at KPCNews.com.
