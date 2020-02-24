Nine people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Nicholas P. Barrett, 20, of the 10 block of University Avenue, arrested in the 100 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Jeffrey L. Gose, 55, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 900W, Orland, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Alexis H. King, 21, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 900W, arrested at Gale and Superior streets on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jennifer R. Oliver, 37, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 390W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of a legend drug or precursor and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Gregory Payne Jr., 29, of the 1000 block of Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Tampatha T. Placencia, 51, of the 100 block of West Marion Street, Waterloo, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• James D. Roudebush, 38, of the 1000 block of McDermid Avenue, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Nikki L. Stoy, 45, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 900W, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Hannah M. Wiechec, 25, of the 200 block of North 9th Avenue Beech Grove, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
