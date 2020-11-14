ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County administrators and staff have put in writing their distress at the school board’s postponement of approving their annual raises.
Letters have been sent to the board, the media and through the MSD ranks following a special meeting Nov. 5 in which classified staff and administrators’ raises were questioned and tabled to Tuesday’s regular board meeting, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola.
Postponed
The board ratified teacher contracts in keeping with negotiations between the Angola Classroom Teachers Association and the district team. Also on the agenda for the special meeting were administrative contracts and classified pay scales, which traditionally are handled by the school board at the same time as teacher contracts.
Due to concerns raised by board member Case Gilbert, whose seat will be assumed by recently elected Mark Ridenour in January, non-teacher salaries were tabled by a 5-2 vote. Board member Becky Maggart — attending her first meeting after being elected to complete the term of Marilyn McCormick and then serve a four-year term — asked for a list of employees who received a raise as of Jan. 1, were hired after July 1 and those who moved to a new position with higher pay this year. The suggestion made by Gilbert was that they be excluded from the annual increase.
It would affect 60 employees.
“During the last seven months you have heard from many teachers on their struggles ... You heard their cry and approved the recommended average increase of $1,050 which even new teachers who transferred to MSD are eligible to receive,” said a letter sent to the board Monday by administrative assistant Wendy Wilson. “The administration and classified staff have not once come to a board meeting with their struggles or suggestions, they simply do the job set in front of them and assume the board knows their worth. For the classified staff we are talking about an average of $150 for the year.”
Wilson detailed open jobs for custodians and instructional assistants for which no one is applying.
“I am deeply troubled by the message that has been sent by our board to the many employees in our corporation that we are so very lucky to have,” said Carlin Park Elementary School Principal John Curtis. “Especially given the circumstances and possible health crisis in our state and community. These people do these jobs because they love our kids and we cannot do the work without them.”
Raises proposed
MSD teachers received a 2.1% base raise.
Superintendent Brent Wilson recommended a 2% hourly raise plus a 29-cent-per-hour increase in pay for instructional assistants, custodians, secretaries and food service employees. Wilson also recommended bus drivers receive a $2-per-day raise along with hourly trip rates being increased by 2%.
Contracts and pay raises would run retroactively from July of this year to July 2021.
“This suggestion of excluding employees who have been newly hired since July 1, 2020 or anyone who has had an adjustment in their pay for whatever reason began to make clear in my head the overwhelmingly negative impact this will have on my team,” said Curtis in a letter sent Tuesday to the school board. “I asked three board members for clarification after the meeting on Thursday and what I was told was, ‘what is good for the goose, is good for the gander.’ I was also told by another board member that, ‘I know too much.’ However, what I did not hear was a clear explanation as to why five of my team members who may not be granted the same raise that their peers were granted is equitable, much less even a consideration.”
The Herald Republican emailed all MSD school board members for comments. Board President Cory Archbold provided a statement.
“Every single employee at MSD has worked their tails off this year. Every raise the board is able to approve is a pleasure and well deserved,” he said. “I believe that the issue that caused the delay in approval is now clarified and resolved.”
A board should not rush to a vote when questions have been raised, Archbold said, adding that he does not think there was ever any intention of not approving the raises.
Transparency
Pleasant Lake Elementary School Principal Rosie Brandt expressed “concern for the direction the school board is going” and what she sees as a lack of transparency.
“It was evident that your board met (either in person, electronically or by phone) prior to the special meeting to discuss the items in question on the agenda,” wrote Brandt. “I wonder how a newly elected board member (Becky Maggart) gets sworn in the morning of the meeting and is leading the questioning through conversations during the board meeting with Case Gilbert.”
According to Indiana School Board Association rules concerning the Open Door Law, official action “is to be conducted openly, unless expressly allowed by statute, so that the people may be fully informed.”
A gathering of a majority of the members “could be misconstrued as a meeting,” says ISBA documentation. If they talk about school business, it is by definition a meeting.
Meetings must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance and be announced to the public. A series of gatherings — which could include emails, phone calls or texts — could be considered a meeting, says the ISBA. Indiana’s Open Door Law expressly prohibits such action. If boards that have at least seven members, like MSD, communicate in small groups that overlap in order to avoid the definition of a quorum this is considered a serial meeting, which is illegal.
In December 2017, Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt provided an informal opinion after concerns were raised by Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice about board business being conducted through emails. While emails are not traditional meetings, Britt said, they could be construed as violating the Open Door Law if a majority of members are bantering about a subject.
“This is especially so when a board presents mere cursory information — or no discussion at all — at a subsequent board meeting,” Britt said.
“Authority rests only with the board in official meetings,” says the ISBA code of ethics.
Public duty
The ISBA ethics code asks school board members to consider themselves policy makers, not administrators.
“Dr. Wilson has always kept the raise the same for teachers, classified staff and administrators. This sends a strong message to our staff that each one of them is a valued member of our school community,” said Ryan Park Elementary School Principal Amy Heavin in a letter shared this week with the board, Wilson, Rice and the media. “The first comment I heard when I walked into the school on Friday morning was, ‘I hear we didn’t get our raise.’ This is very disappointing and was a negative punch to the positive morale we are trying to build in our schools in such a difficult time.”
Heavin broached the 5% cut in pay that was instituted by the board for new administrators several years ago. In July, the board voted to adjust six principals’ salaries to make up for the 5% reduction due to its apparent inequity.
“I feel this is going to happen again with our classified staff, having massive disparities in pay, all for the same work done daily,” said Heavin. She urged the board to support its classified staff by approving raises as proposed at Tuesday’s meeting.
“While the MSD of Steuben County administration negotiates new monies for our teachers, we feel it is very important that all of our employees receive a salary increase in an equitable manner,” Rice wrote in a letter sent to all MSD employees on Monday. “During this time of fiscal uncertainty and cuts likely looming, we know it is very important to recognize the work of our valued employees.”
Every employee at MSD plays a vital role in making the district operate, she said.
Archbold agreed that day-to-day employees at the schools are integral to MSD’s success.
“The classified staff has worked just as hard as everyone else. They do the work because they love the kids and our community’s schools,” he said. “Without their dedication to MSD, we would have had no chance of making it through 2020 as well as we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.