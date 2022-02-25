Six people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Michael W. Biernat, 54, of the 4500 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a warrant. The allegation against him not listed.
• Marc A. Bowman, 47, of the 2100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Aaron M. Harp, 41, of the 6500 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a prior conviction and sex offender failing to possess a driver's license or state identification.
• Brandan L. Johnson, 21, of the 2800 block of Smith Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Rodolofo A. Nieves, 24, of the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• John R. Soltys, 71, of the 300 block of South Garrison Avenue, Ashley, arrested at home ona warrant alleging failure to register as a sexual or violent offender.
