Two people arrested in Angola on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Victoria M. Collins, 26, of the 100 block of Ivywood Court, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremy L. Combs, 32, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
