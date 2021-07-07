ANGOLA — Angola Common Council dealt with the city’s elected officials’ 2022 salaries and managed to give themselves a raise.
While the council members were all in favor of a raise for the mayor and clerk-treasurer, they were divided on whether or not to increase their own salaries as well.
For 2021, the mayor and clerk-treasurer salaries came in at $70,587, a 2% increase from 2020. Council member salaries, however, have remained at $6,500 since a 14% increase in 2018.
Councilman Dave Martin proposed to increase the mayor and clerk-treasurer salaries by either the average increase for city employees for 2022 or 5%, whichever would be less. He then proposed that council member salaries should remain the same.
Councilman Gary Crum debated whether this would be an appropriate decision, considering 5% to be a little high and no increase for council members inadequate.
“I think it’s a mistake not to raise the councilmen’s,” Crum said.
Crum reasoned that it would be better to see a gradual increase over the years rather than a large increase every few years. He then proposed an amendment to Martin’s motion to include a $300 increase to council member salaries.
Councilman Dave Olson argued, though, that available money should not necessarily be allotted for council salaries.
“It should go to the people who are out there protecting us and taking care of streets,” Olson said. “It has nothing to do with the fact that we’re doing a good or bad job.”
Ultimately, the council voted to increase the mayor and clerk-treasurer salaries by Martin’s conditions and to add Crum’s amendment of increasing elected official salaries by $300, bringing it to $6,800 in 2022.
The amendment passed by a 3-2 vote, with members Olson and Jerry McDermid opposing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.