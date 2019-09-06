ANGOLA — Teachers donned their Red for Ed gear Wednesday as they took to the Public Square in downtown Angola to support public education.
And it wasn’t just teachers from one county school. Fremont, Hamilton, Prairie Heights and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County all had teachers come out in support of the demonstration.
Numerous cars passed the area, honking and waving, some even shouting supportive remarks as they drove past the demonstration.
UniServ Director Anita Vernon with the Indiana State Teacher’s Association said the goal is to remain clear that the issue surrounding funding is not with local school boards or superintendents, but with funding at the state level.
Steve Brace, another UniServ director with ISTA, said teachers across Indiana are trying to keep the issue of funding for public education in the public eye.
“Funding is at a crisis point,” Brace said. “It’s not going away, just getting worse.”
Some of the teachers spent some of the time grading papers, as the demonstration was dubbed a “grade-in,” while others stood and waved, showing their shirts and signs saying, “Support Public Education.”
Erin Fulton, a first grade teacher at Carlin Park Elementary School, Angola, said it was worth showing support and spending a few extra hours of her day with her best friends, her fellow teachers from the school.
“No career is possible without education and teachers,” Fulton said.
Fulton also reflected on student-teacher relationships, saying it’s so special when past students want to come back to her room to visit or she sees them out in public and they come up to say hello.
Numerous other teachers voiced similar sentiments, whether it was students coming back to their room to visit, seeing the students get their first jobs, seeing them off to college or seeing them just out and about at the grocery store.
Hamilton Elementary School first grade teacher Julie Friend said she wants to see those at the state level show teachers respect again.
“Our profession is no longer respected,” she said. “Part of that is because of the state.”
Friend is proud to be a teacher and proud to teach at Hamilton, she said. She spent Wednesday’s event with a picture of fellow Hamilton teacher Kati Richter, who couldn’t be present, showing support from both of them on behalf of their school.
The state budget doesn’t adequately support teachers, as more than one person present Wednesday agreed.
In paperwork passed out by the ISTA UniServ directors present indicates, the statewide average increase in public school funding from 2011-2019 is 1.4%.
It was 3.48% from 2000-2010.
Indiana ranks 47th in public school funding in the nation, according to NEA Rankings of the States.
And, according to the Rockefeller Institute, Indiana ranks last for percent changes in teacher salaries from 2000-2017.
Brace said the state legislature won’t look at school funding for another year, so actions like Wednesday’s grade-in are needed to keep the topic in the mind of the public.
“We don’t want it off of anyone’s mind,” he said.
