ANGOLA — To say James Michael “Jim” Ingledue’s influence was huge across Steuben County might just be an understatement.
Ingledue, who passed on Friday, built everything from single-family homes to massive industrial buildings.
Projects at Trine University are some of the more significant, some might say. He also had a large influence with and contributions to many local nonprofit agencies.
“It’s hard to ride up and down the streets of our industrial parks and find a building that wasn’t built by JICI. Back in the 80s and 90s just about every industrial building constructed in Angola was built by JICI,” said Angola Mayor Dick Hickman. “In some cases I believe that Jim had a personal hand in talking the owners of those businesses into locating here. I believe the same can be said about the industrial parks in other communities in Steuben County.”
Ingledue was credited as being one of the driving forces in economic development in Steuben County, which had languished in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
“Jim was always at the forefront of economic development before that was even a buzz word,” said Ken Wilson, president and current owner of JICI. “Jim’s ability to gain the trust from other leaders in the community is what played a huge part in the growth and success of Steuben County.”
During the current President Earl Brooks II administration at Trine University, Ingledue’s and JICI’s footprint on campus has been quite significant, with 11 major projects completed.
“In addition to his leadership for many projects throughout the region, Jim Ingledue has personally had a profound impact on the extensive growth that has taken place in Trine University’s physical campus since 2000. He also has been a generous supporter of Trine University student scholarships through ongoing, consistent participation in the university’s golf outings. Our condolences go to his wife Pat and to all the staff at JICI. Jim provided invaluable expertise and support to this university, and he will be greatly missed,” Brooks said.
“Jim’s dedication and his commitment to making a positive impact in the community have extended to his work at Trine University, where he and JICI have helped provide students with top-quality facilities for housing, athletics, education and recreation. His work at the university will shape our campus and the region for generations, as Trine alumni continue to live, work and make a difference throughout northeast Indiana,” said Rick James, chairman of the Trine Board of Trustees.
The projects on the Trine campus include:
• Best Hall renovations
• Jim and Joan Bock Center for Innovation and Biomedical Engineering
• Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Cetner
• Ford Hall/Ketner School of Business
• Golf Course Apartments
• Ingledue Freshman Honors Villa
• Ingledue Villas
• Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center
• Reiners and Stadium residence halls
• Trine University Bookstore
• Fred Zollner Stadium
The Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center received a 2008 Merit Award in the National Commercial Builders Council’s Awards of Excellence Program.
Hickman said Ingledue’s impact has been great, beyond the buildings.
“It is impossible to guess how many jobs have been created in the buildings Jim Ingledue was involved in building here but I can guarantee you that number is in the hundreds and the incomes generated have totaled in the millions of dollars over the years,” Hickman said.
Perhaps one of the greatest final accomplishments of Ingledue, Hickman believed, was the development of Innovation Park, a tech park that’s starting to take shape at the intersection of Interstate 69 and U.S. Highway 20.
“The vision Jim shared with me, what is now Angola Innovation Park and Terrace Ridge is just taking shape. Jim’s influence on our community will be with us for many years to come,” Hickman said.
The Innovation Park project has been about a decade in the making. It was a $4 million, public-private partnership with Angola and the group that included Angola Growth that included Ingledue.
“But, if you were to ask Jim which project was his greatest accomplishment, I am sure he would say the last one he did,” Wilson said.
The first project at Innovation Park, a Wyngate by Windam Hotel, just opened at mid-year. Construction at Terrace Ridge is about to begin. Perhaps the last groundbreaking attended by Ingledue was for Brightmark Energy’s waste plastic-to-fuel project in Ashley in May.
Ingledue started his career in education at Edgerton High School as a guidance counselor from 1969 until 1976. In 1976 he became a guidance counselor at Angola High School and worked there until 1982. He also was the building trades teacher at Fremont Community Schools.
Along the way, Ingledue dabbled in construction. He founded Jim Ingledue Construction Inc. in 1977. He ultimately chose to continue with construction instead of education and became one of the most respected construction companies in northeast Indiana working in residential, commercial and industrial construction.
He was a former board of directors member of the Steuben County United Way, YMCA of Steuben County and of Wenzel Metal Spinning. He currently was a member of the Hamilton RDC board, Steuben County Community Foundation board, YMCA of Steuben County board of trustees, Farmers State Bank board of directors and the board of directors for South Scott Church.
Ingledue graduated from Hamilton High School in 1965. He received his bachelor’s degree from Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan, and his master’s degree from Saint Francis College in Fort Wayne.
He married Pat J. Fee on June 25, 1971. Pat deferred comment for these stories to instead let the voices of his friends and colleagues tell Ingledue’s story.
“On top of this information it is hard to imagine the charitable work that Jim and Pat have contributed to. We know the YMCA, Steuben County Community Foundation and Trine University have long been recipients of Jim and Pat’s generosity,” Hickman said. “We also know that the work of JICI and the charitable work of Jim and Pat go well beyond Northeast Indiana. We will never know nor do we need to know. All we need to know is that we’ve lost a good man-a good friend.”
One of his longtime local customers was the Gay family of Gay’s Market and Gay’s Hops-N-Schnapps fame from Fremont.
“Jim Ingledue has been a part of our family’s business since the 1970s. Jim helped Gay Bros. Inc. develop into what we are today by helping remodel our grocery stores, building all of our liquor store buildings and was also a very integral part of procuring properties and locations,” Brad “Cricket” Gay said on behalf of the family. “Jim was a great family friend to the fathers of Tony and I, without him and Team JICI we wouldn’t be what we are today.”
Like many contacted for this tribute, the Gays said Ingledue’s presence will be greatly missed.
“He was always a pleasure to work with and we can’t thank Jim and his team enough for all their dedication and hard work over the years. He was also a very large part of making Steuben County what it is today. He definitely will be missed,” Gay said.
Through his projects and his friendship, many say his legacy will live on.
“Regarding my professional experiences with Jim over the past 21 years, Jim was larger than life. His presence in Steuben County can and will be felt for years to come. Although I started in 1998, Jim’s legacy he left behind started long before this,” Wilson said.
Here are some of the other significant projects completed by JICI, in addition to the Trine projects listed above:
• Wenzel Metal Spinners
• Vestil Manufacturing
• Cardinal Glass
• Cold Heading
• Alleghany Coatings
• Dana
• YMCA of Steuben County
• Autoform Tool
• Glendarin Golf Cub
• Angola Metal Spinners
• Gays Party Stores
• Cameron Medical Office Building
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
• Steuben County Humane Shelter
• Wingate Hotel
• Brightmark Energy/Res Polyflow
Ingledue’s funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.