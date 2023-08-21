Arsenic and Old Lake

From left, Jean Adair, Priscilla Lane and Josephine Hull in a publicity still for the 1944 film, “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Trine University Theatre will perform the play Nov. 9, 11 and 12. Members of the community are invited to audition.

 Contributed

ANGOLA — Trine University Theatre will host auditions at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30, for its production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

Community members are invited to audition for the play. Those auditioning do not need to prepare a reading. All levels of experience, including none, are welcome.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.