ANGOLA — Trine University Theatre will host auditions at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30, for its production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
Community members are invited to audition for the play. Those auditioning do not need to prepare a reading. All levels of experience, including none, are welcome.
Auditions will be held in Wells Theatre inside Taylor Hall on Trine’s Angola campus.
Performances will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The dark comedy, which was adapted into a film in 1944, revolves around the Brewster family. The hero, Mortimer Brewster, is a drama critic who must deal with his crazy, murderous family and local police in Brooklyn as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves.
