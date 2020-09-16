Local police make three arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Suzen C. Chastain, 20, of the 1000 block of Apollo Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Nathan A. Fraley, 35, of the 600 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested at C.R. 800S and Old U.S. 27 on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Raymond B. Peaches, 40, of the 8000 block of Dalphin Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
