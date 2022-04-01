INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services, in collaboration with The Villages, honored the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month with a virtual event featuring Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, DCS Director Terry Stigdon, The Villages CEO/President Shannon Schumacher and more.
“Our partners, providers, hospitals and schools – along with each of you – play such a vital role in keeping children safe, healthy and happy,” Holcomb stated.
Indiana is a mandatory reporting state, which means anyone who suspects a child has been neglected or abused must, by state law, make a report.
“Wearing blue or carrying and planting pinwheels and posting them on social media will raise awareness, but in and of themselves won’t stop harm from happening to children,” Stigdon said. “We stop it by taking action.”
“Child abuse is preventable,” Schumacher agreed, “but it takes actions at many levels.”
Counties around the state will be recognizing the month with various events.
Noble County is among those planning something for this month, with Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer giving the 2022 Honorable Michael J. Kramer Child Protection Award, an annual award recognizing a community resident who has acted in service to protect children in need or provided hope and safety to children in Noble County.
That award will be given out April 29 in the circuit court courtroom.
The Indiana Department of Child Services employ more than 3,000 people working as family case managers, supervisors and division managers, officer directors and executives across the state.
Indiana had 281 child fatalities in 2020, the last year reported in DCS's annual report, resulting from abuse of neglect, while the department deals with many thousands of cases annually involving supervision or removal of children from dangerous living situations and working with parents and caregivers to provide safe and nurturing environments for their children.
Anyone wishing to report child abuse or neglect can do so using the state hotline at 800-800-5556.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.