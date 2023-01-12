ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital recently welcomed Donna Elbrecht, CEO of Easterseals Northern Indiana, to its Board of Directors.
Elbrecht brings to the board more than 30 years of non-profit and community-based service experience, bringing the total number of Cameron Board members to 11.
Elbrecht joined Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana as president and CEO in 2011. In her time with Easterseals, Elbrecht has expanded the number of individuals served from 800 to more than 7,700 with more than 1,000 employees.
Fort Wayne-based Easterseals Arc now includes Easterseals RISE in Angola and Easterseals Passages in Columbia City, and it is aligned with Cardinal Services under Easterseals Northern Indiana as the parent organization.
Elbrecht has experience on numerous state, regional and national boards including service as past chair of the Easterseals of Great Lakes Regional Affiliate Relations Board and incoming chair of the Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities Board and past service on the national Easterseals Board of Directors and the Indiana Rehabilitation Commission, appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, among others.
“Donna’s commitment to the betterment of northeast Indiana aligns perfectly with the Cameron Board of Directors and the direction of our organization,” said Angie Logan, president and CEO, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. “Her vision and strategic insight will be instrumental in guiding Cameron as the organization continues to grow and further identifies new opportunities to better serve its patients and the community.”
“Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has been very supportive our efforts to improve equity, inclusion and access for people with disabilities and other challenges in Steuben County,” Elbrecht said. “I am very honored to join the board of such a great asset to the Angola community and I look forward to helping the organization grow and pursue its vision for innovative, individualized care.”
Elbrecht is a native of northeast Indiana, growing up in Fort Wayne and spending her summers at Jimmerson Lake. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, fishing and boating with her family on Lake James.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.