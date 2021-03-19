ANGOLA — The organizers of Angola Balloons Aloft, Angola’s annual hot-air balloon extravaganza, have released new details about the summer’s festival.
“Twenty-five competition balloons and two special shapes will fly at Angola Balloons Aloft 2021,” the group announced in a Facebook post Friday morning.
Excitement for the weekend-long event seems to be high, as the post had significant activity on the social networking site as of Friday afternoon.
Flights are scheduled for Friday evening, July 9; Saturday morning and evening, July 10 and Sunday morning, July 11.
This is the 12th year for Balloons Aloft. It has become a popular draw for guests not just from Steuben County, but from throughout the region.
The festival’s committee says that activities are subject to change based on wind, weather and COVID-19 restrictions at the time of the event.
In addition to the competition flights, the popular balloon illuminations are set for both Friday and Saturday evenings at Angola High School.
There will be live music both nights as well as a modified kids fun zone and a dozen or so food vendors and a classic car show on Saturday.
Unfortunately, there won’t be children’s hero characters or face painting this year due to COVID-19, but the festival’s organizers say they are looking forward to bringing those back in 2022.
Angola Balloons Aloft’s schedule may change as the event gets closer, but changes or updates will be shared on the festival’s Facebook page.
Free admission and parking will continue to be offered thanks to the generosity of the event’s sponsors, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to spread out safely while enjoying the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.